Rep. Imes, Judge Imes sworn in

MURRAY – Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and his wife, State Rep. Mary Beth Imes, took turns swearing to the Kentucky prescribed oath of office Sunday, Christmas Day, with their children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter witnessing the brief ceremony.
The oath of office was revised and ratified in chapter 228 of the current Commonwealth of Kentucky Constitution adopted in 1891. Rep. Mary Beth Imes first administered the oath to her husband as Calloway County Judge-Executive, and then Judge Imes administered the oath to Mary Beth as Kentucky House of Representative 5th District State Representative, which covers all of Calloway County and the major portion of Trigg County.
Rep. Imes, who will be beginning her second term in Frankfort, has been named vice chair of the House State Government Committee. She will also be serving on the House standing committees of Transportation, Local Government, Elections & Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs, and as liaison to the House Appropriations & Revenue BR (budget review) for General Government.
Judge Imes will be beginning his second full term as judge-executive, after being appointed in October of 2018 to fill out an unexpired term in that office. Judge Imes said this is the 17th time he has sworn to the state oath office including deputy coroner, magistrate, and judge at the county level, state offices from division director in the agriculture department and then as a commissioner, deputy secretary to acting Secretary of the State Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Cabinet. He jokingly added that he has not fought a duel (yet, anyway).
Judge Imes has also taken the oath seven times as state representative, where he served as chair of two different House standing committees and on the LRC (Legislative Research Commission, the governing body of the General Assembly) and had also previously been sworn and served as a deputy U.S. Marshal.
By virtue of office, Judge Imes serves on nine different county or Purchase Area boards and is an elected board member or ex-offico member on eight others, as well as currently serving on the board of the Tenn-Tom Waterway Development Authority, Chairman of the PADD Transportation committee and the board member of the Kentucky County Judge Executives Association. He has also administered the oath of office to 184 other county officials, deputies and board members.
Both elected members of the Imes family said that it was a “blessing to be able to share this moment with our entire family in attendance, realizing that such an opportunity like this doesn’t present itself very often to anyone.” They added that it is a “true honor to represent and serve our fellow citizens in our respective offices.”
Both will begin the new terms Jan. 1.
