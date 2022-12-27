Rep. Imes, Judge Imes sworn in

State Rep. Mary Beth Imes, left, swears in her husband, Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes for his next term on Christmas Day.

 Photo provided

MURRAY – Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and his wife, State Rep. Mary Beth Imes, took turns swearing to the Kentucky prescribed oath of office Sunday, Christmas Day, with their children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter witnessing the brief ceremony.  