(TNS) The parents of the mass shooter who killed five people and injured eight others at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville told NBC’s Today Show their son attended a psychiatrist appointment four days before the shooting.

Todd and Lisa Sturgeon, parents of Connor Sturgeon, spoke with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie about their son’s mental health concerns leading up to the shooting. They said he struggled with mental health and he even called his mom six days before the shooting to report a panic attack.