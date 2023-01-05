WASHINGTON, D.C. — (KT) Mitch McConnell made history this week when he became the longest-serving Senate leader in history. While McConnell, 80, gets his share of national media coverage, his behind-the-scenes work testify to his astute political savvy and power.
On Dec. 29, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that prior to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s passionate speech to Congress, he quietly called McConnell. His goal — convince the Kentucky senator to help turn over the seized fortunes of Russian oligarchs for the purpose of rebuilding Ukraine. McConnell came through, garnering enough Republican support to include Zelenskyy’s request in the Dec. 22 $1.7 trillion spending bill. It sends the wealth from some of Vladimir Putin’s closest allies to war-torn Ukraine.
