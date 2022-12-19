(TNS) The number of COVID-positive dead arriving at Beijing’s funeral parlors and crematoriums is rising, according to media reports, despite China not reporting a fatality from the virus for two weeks.

The Chinese capital is in the grip of its worst COVID-19 wave yet, after officials nationwide abruptly abandoned the stringent curbs that have kept the virus at bay for much of the past three years. Staff at a Beijing crematorium told the Financial Times they cremated the bodies of at least 30 COVID-19 victims on Wednesday, while a relative of one of the dead said their family member had been infected with the virus, according to The Associated Press. Reuters reported funeral homes in Beijing being overwhelmed.