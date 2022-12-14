(TNS) The people who run Kentucky’s overwhelmed juvenile detention facilities spent the year 2022 all but begging their bosses in Frankfort for help, even before a series of dangerous attacks and riots — and the sexual assault of a teen girl during a riot at the Adair County facility — made headlines this fall.

In monthly reports from around the state, obtained by the Herald-Leader, facility superintendents told senior officials at the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice that they had nowhere near enough employees to keep control of their facilities or comply with the staffing requirements of the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act.