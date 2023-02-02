WASHINGTON — (TNS) Hours after Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union Address to Congress, House Republicans will launch their promised investigation into alleged Biden family “influence peddling,” effectively nullifying any message of unity the president may want to deliver.

Expected to testify at the Feb. 8 hearing are several former Twitter Inc. officials who Republicans believe were involved in efforts to restrict access to a 2020 New York Post article about business activities and other contents of a laptop purportedly owned by Hunter Biden, the president’s son, a person familiar said.