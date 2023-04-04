ST. LOUIS — (TNS) A study published by Washington University scientists sheds new light on the potential long-term strategy for vaccinating against the virus that causes COVID-19.

The study, published Monday in Nature, adds to the wealth of research on how the COVID-19 vaccines induce an immune defense. The researchers found that a COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targeted the omicron variant of the virus generated cells that fight the variant, as well as earlier strains.