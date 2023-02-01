Respite from ice on its way

MURRAY – By the end of Thursday, Calloway County should be through with icy winter weather for at least a couple of weeks, according to forecasts.
Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said that refreezing overnight could cause some problems driving Thursday morning, but conditions should dry up as a warmer weekend approaches. Although Friday’s high is only expected to be around 33 degrees Fahrenheit, sunshine is predicted for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The high temperature on Saturday is expected to be around 48 degrees, and Sunday’s high is 54, NWS’s website said.
Holland said that although a minor storm system had been predicted as a possibility for Wednesday night, it was looking to be much less of a threat by yesterday afternoon.
“It now looks like most of it will stay to our south,” Holland said Wednesday afternoon. “We still could have some very light freezing drizzle or a light freezing rain or sleet after midnight (Wednesday), but it's not looking like a very big deal. Most of that will stay down in Tennessee, so we will probably stay mainly dry tomorrow morning. There was a lot of melting today, so there’s still a lot of standing water around. Any puddles will probably refreeze tonight, so there could still be some black ice problems in the morning whenever people get out to go to work … but definitely things will definitely be a lot better tomorrow morning than what they have been the past two mornings.”
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) was also alerting the public to icy conditions on Wednesday, particularly on rural secondary highways.
“While sunshine this morning is helping to melt ice, it is also creating slick driving conditions that may be as bad as they were at the height of the freezing rain and sleet earlier in the week,” KYTC said in a news release. “The sunshine is causing the surface of accumulated sleet to melt. Cold temperatures are causing it to re-freeze, making roadways particularly treacherous.”
KYTC said there were numerous reports of vehicles sliding off roadways on Wednesday, including several KYTC trucks that were spreading salt. The icy conditions generated dozens of calls for tow trucks and forced the closure of a number of roads, including a section of KY 95 south of Calvert City in Marshall County and a section of KY 1523/Oak Park Boulevard in Calvert City. Lyon County and McCracken County also reported several closed roads.
“KYTC District 1 continues to urge the public to avoid travel, if possible,” the release said. “If you do venture out, please be aware that roadways that have not been salted will be especially treacherous.”
