MURRAY – Like most businesses right now, some local restaurant owners say they have had some difficulty keeping and hiring employees, but they are relieved to finally have all COVID-19 restrictions lifted and to be able to seat customers at full capacity again.
Adam Carver, who co-owns Sirloin Stockade with his wife, Lisa, said having the capacity restrictions and the mask mandate lifted has made the dining experience more comfortable for customers, and employees seem more comfortable as well. He added that guests are, of course, still free to wear masks if they feel more comfortable with that.
“We’re in hospitality, so you want to be able to smile at your guests and make them feel welcome, so I get a true sense that they (employees) greatly appreciate that opportunity,” Carver said.
Carver said he has been in business in Murray for 27 years – and also had a restaurant in Paducah for the five years prior to that – and he said it has never been more difficult to own and manage a restaurant than it is right now. This is especially true when it comes to recruiting new employees, he said.
“The one thing we have going for us is that we have an amazing core group of employees and management team that’s been with us and stayed by us through this entire difficult time in our lives and our business,” Carver said. “They’ve stuck with us and they’re still with us. I think about situations in urban markets, and with us being in Murray, Kentucky, it’s difficult, but I do feel like we’re probably doing better off than most. I see ‘Help Wanted’ signs at every business, whether it’s hospitality, retail, construction – every single business is struggling right now to recruit employees. We’re hoping that sometime soon, that will improve, but it’s the hardest I’ve ever dealt with before, without a doubt.”
Ron “R.G.” Gladden, owner of the Big Apple Café, said he has also struggled with hiring employees. Until about two weeks ago, he said the restaurant hadn’t received an application in about six months. During that time, the Apple was running a skeleton crew everywhere from the kitchen to the front and the service staff. He said he is glad that is starting to change.
“About two weeks ago, we kind of had an influx of applications,” he said. “I don’t know why, I don’t know the answer to it, but we probably hired six new people in the last two or three weeks.”
In addition, Gladden said the cost of a lot of foods has jumped, making it much harder to make a profit.
“The biggest trouble is getting staff right now; that and food product,” he said. There’s a lot of food product we’re struggling to get, and the prices on pork, beef and chicken wings have (more than doubled). It makes it hard to sell them at the same prices you’ve got on your written menu.”
Gladden said the restaurant has seen a steady increase in customers over the last couple of months.
“I think more people are finally deciding it’s OK to come out now,” he said.
Jim Foster, who owns the Culver’s in Murray with his wife, Kris, said that while a lot of other chain restaurants in the area kept their dining areas completely closed throughout the pandemic, Culver’s always kept it open at whatever capacity they were allowed. He said he is glad to have the dining room open at 100% capacity again.
“(A lot of quick-serve chains) chose to keep their dining rooms closed even if they could have opened it up at 50% or 75%,” Foster said. “Even if (the state) had said 25%, I would have opened it because we have some really good clientele of people who come either every day or a couple of times a week. They really enjoy coming into our dining room and sitting down and having a meal and seeing my team members.”
Foster said Culver’s is in 40 different states, so the company sets its own health and safety protocols instead of following individual state guidelines. For this reason, Foster said the restaurant was already stricter about its cleaning and disinfecting procedures than the state required, so one of the only things that changed in that regard was that employees started using a cleaning solution specially designed to kill COVID-19. He said staff members are still constantly and thoroughly cleaning not only tables, but various frequently touched areas.
Foster said that when many restaurants had to close their dining rooms, he worried about how that would affect sales, but business actually picked up when they were forced to only serve through the drive-thru. He said he still feels bad for all the restaurants that did not have a drive-thru option because he knows how badly many of them have struggled since the pandemic started.
Foster said hiring has been tough for every restaurant, but he is lucky because he was able to avoid laying people off, which means he hasn’t had to recruit as many new employees now that restaurants are back at full capacity. Still, some parents didn’t want their teenagers working during a pandemic, and the restaurant hasn’t been immune to the other hiring problems every establishment has had in the last few months.
“Especially around the first of the year when we were trying to hire people, because of the expanded unemployment benefits, there were some people that would normally want a job and get a job who didn’t feel like they needed to get one,” Foster said. “Talking to some friends in the industry – and in fact, any industry – the people I know that own businesses are struggling trying to find people. People just don’t have to work because they’re getting extended benefits. We’ve always been able to get what we need, and especially in the last month or two, we’ve hired four or five really good team members that we’re excited about. I think we’re hopefully past it now, and (the high school) senior that wants to get a job for the summer or is going to go to Murray State and needs a job through college, we’re starting to see some of those people come back and apply.”
