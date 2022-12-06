China protests

Epidemic control workers wear PPE to protect against the spread of COVID-19 as they look at a list outside a building with apartments where people who have tested positive are doing home quarantine on Dec. 5, 2022, in Beijing. In recent weeks, Chinese authorities eased COVID testing requirements amid elevated cases and public protests.

 Kevin Frayer/Getty Images/TNS

MURRAY – While the ongoing protests against China’s restrictive zero-COVID policies appear to have had some impact on lockdowns there, a retired professor who taught East Asian history at Murray State University says she expects the government will continue to crack down on public demonstrations.

COVID-19 was first detected in 2019 in the city of Wuhan, and the Associated Press reported Sunday that China is the last major country attempting to stop transmission completely through quarantines, lockdowns and mass testing. Because of low vaccination rates in the country and the fact that many have not been exposed to the virus and thus not been able to develop antibodies, the ruling Communist Party has reportedly been concerned that lifting restrictions could result in millions of deaths, the AP reported.