MURRAY – While the ongoing protests against China’s restrictive zero-COVID policies appear to have had some impact on lockdowns there, a retired professor who taught East Asian history at Murray State University says she expects the government will continue to crack down on public demonstrations.
COVID-19 was first detected in 2019 in the city of Wuhan, and the Associated Press reported Sunday that China is the last major country attempting to stop transmission completely through quarantines, lockdowns and mass testing. Because of low vaccination rates in the country and the fact that many have not been exposed to the virus and thus not been able to develop antibodies, the ruling Communist Party has reportedly been concerned that lifting restrictions could result in millions of deaths, the AP reported.
The AP reported that demonstrations against China’s zero-COVID policies have been the most widespread in decades. The first major protests began after an apartment building fire in Urumqi on Nov. 25, with citizens questioning whether blocked doors and other COVID prevention methods led to the deaths of at least 10 people. After weeks of protests, some cities have begun lifting the strictest restrictions, the AP reported.
Dr. Charlotte Beahan earned a Ph.D. from Columbia University in East Asian history with a focus on modern China, and she taught those subjects at Murray State for 36 years. She said that while there have been plenty of protests in China over the last three decades, they have typically been very localized and have usually been over economic issues.
“Usually, it’s peasants complaining that the local party agency has taken over private land for some economic development, and so they haven't been coordinated and there's been no overall leadership or really any ideology behind them,” Beahan said. “So they're the kind of things we don't hear about because they're not in any way a threat to the government; they're just a nuisance. But these demonstrations are against the central government’s main policy, so that's one of the differences.”
While the protests are more than have been seen in many years, Beahan said she doesn’t think they can be compared to the 1989 Tiananmen Square student-led demonstrations in Beijing. Those protests led to troops shooting at demonstrators and killing hundreds of people. With that movement, Beahan said an “enormous” number of student groups coordinated with one another across the nation, which she said hasn’t been the case with the most recent protests.
Beahan said the timing of the protests is very bad for the government because President Xi Jinping recently secured a historic third term and is seemingly poised to remain the leader of China for as long as he wishes.
“In effect, he's assumed responsibility for everything, and the zero-COVID policy is very much identified with him,” Beahan said. “The protests originally were over the zero-COVID policy, but some of the demonstrators have indicated that they're opposed to Xi Jinping, or even opposed to the Communist Party, which is something that the government just will not tolerate.”
It remains to be seen how long the protests might continue, but Beahan said she is afraid of what might happen to those who have been brave enough to publicly voice opposition.
“I’m afraid I see (the protests) being simply totally crushed before it gets (farther) off the ground,” Beahan said. “Xi is in a ticklish spot right now because the zero-COVID policy worked insofar as Chinese deaths from COVID are infinitesimally small. If you look at the population, it’s well over a billion people, and, in effect, only a handful of people have died. The policies have been effective, but at tremendous economic cost, and the government did not, at the same time, seem to make any serious attempt to vaccinate the population.”
Beahan said Chinese culture traditionally prides itself for having respect for the elderly, so it seemed counterintuitive to her that the country has not been able to get the majority of older Chinese citizens vaccinated. The AP reported that according to China’s National Health Commission, nine in 10 Chinese have been vaccinated, but only 66% of people older than 80 have gotten one shot and only 40% have received a booster. The commission said 86% of people older than 60 are vaccinated, the AP reported.
“The elderly population, including the over-80-year-olds, are very undervaccinated, so therefore, if (Xi) eases the COVID policy, there's virtually no herd immunity in China because (the zero-COVID policies have) been so effective,” Beahan said. “So now (the government has) to figure out how to get off that horse without (admitting), ‘Oh, we were wrong and now we need to relax.’ But even if he can say, ‘Look, it's worked, so now we can relax,’ he's got that huge population that's very, very vulnerable. So he's between a rock and a hard place on that.”
“I think that the government has shown such immediate crushing of those little pockets of opposition that have popped up that I think that they're willing to be very, very repressive,” Beahan added. “At the same time, they (will have to) figure out how to begin to loosen things.”
As an example of the steps the authoritarian government will take to keep its citizens in line, Beahan noted that China has censored its TV coverage of the World Cup to remove shots of large crowds not wearing face masks.
The Ledger & Times also attempted to contact Dr. Selina J. Gao, who is currently on sabbatical at Murray State and teaches courses on Chinese history and modern China, but was unable to reach her before deadline.
