PADUCAH — J.D. Wilkes remembers the origin for how the Legendary Shack Shakers came to have their name like it was yesterday.
It was 26 years ago as the band was about to play its second set of the Hot August Blues Festival at Kenlake State Resort Park in Aurora. Born at Murray State University, the band was then known as Greasefire.
So Wilkes remembered a conversation he had earlier with a fellow member of another band — 61 South, later fronted by blues man Lew Jetton.
“Layne Hendrickson had just returned from Seattle and he had heard this radio show on Saturday nights called ‘Shakin’ the Shack’ and said ‘Hey, you know? That would be a great name for a band,” Wilkes recalled Thursday, more than a week from the Legendary Shack Shakers returning to Aurora for the 32nd edition of Hot August Blues. The group will headline the first day of the event next Friday, Aug. 27.
“We added ‘Legendary’ later and I think it was kind of a tongue-in-cheek tooting of our own horns. I look at bands like the Fabulous Thunderbirds and names like that and I kind of liked the way it rolled off the tongue. Of course, if you’re going to have that be in your name, you’d better make it good.”
They have done that, thrilling audiences around the world in the process. Now, while the original lineup is not together, the version of the band that will appear in Aurora will have several of its original players, although they will sound perhaps a little different from their original rockabilly style.
“We’ve kind of tried a number of different styles over the years,” Wilkes said, noting that the current lineup tries to stick to country. “When we first started out, we were more rockabilly and hillbilly stuff. We did Hank Williams Sr., Bob Wills, Memphis blues and a little Western Swing.
“Now, we will do several styles, but it all comes back to country.”
Wilkes, who resides in Paducah, plays banjo and harmonica and is the lead singer. He said, back in the day, the band formed from three Murray State art majors, along with a physics major and a psychology major. It also formed from another band called the Solid Rocket Boosters, which still plays today, as does 61 South with Jetton.
He said the only difference with the Shack Shakers and the Solid Rocket Boosters is that they had different drummers. Once the Shack Shakers were born at Aurora, though, they began to quickly find a wide-ranging audience and began a journey that Wilkes said they had no idea would take them to the places they have played.
“I would’ve been happy just playing music. Then, we are signed and they’re asking us “Do you guys have passports?’ And we’re like, ‘No … why?’” he said of how the band has become a staple on the European continent. “We’ve played England, Scotland, throughout Scandinavia, Belgium, Holland, France … we’ve also played the what I call Slovak countries.
“The one place we haven’t been is eastern Europe, especially the Czech Republic. I’ve heard Prague is just beautiful.”
The band started with a lineup that included Wilkes, guitarists Nathan Brown and Brian Berryman, upright bassist Todd Anderson and drummer Chris Dettloff. The current lineup only includes Wilkes from the original group with guitarist Gary Siperko, upright bassist Fuller Condon and drummer Preston Corn with Wilkes being the only western Kentuckian remaining.
However, he said there will be a reunion, to an extent, in Aurora with original members Brown, Anderson and Berryman all returning, not only to the band, but to the stage that started it all with this group that has made inroads in the music world.
Rock legend Robert Plant hand-picked the Shack Shakers to open for him in 2005 during a tour of Europe because he is a big fan. They also opened for country stars Marty Stewart (who played with the legendary bluegrass outfit Flatt & Scruggs) and Travis Tritt in 2006 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, commonly referred to as the “Mother Church of Country Music.” Their music has also found its way to a wide-reaching audience with their track “CB Song” being used on a GEICO ad and “Swampblood” being featured on the soundtrack for HBO’s popular “True Blood” series. That work earned them a Grammy Award nomination.
Wilkes said plans were for the Shack Shakers to play at Aurora last year before the COVID-19 pandemic ended that. The coronavirus also canceled a planned European tour. He said it was hard not doing what he and the band members love more than anything, play in front of people.
Now, they have that chance again, though somewhat toned down from the bands’ early days.
“Especially for shows at the Big Apple (which was then still located in Puryear, Tennessee), we came out with a box of props and it just added a certain element to it. I mean, several of us were art majors, so creativity was just part of it,” he said, adding that he has been known to allow himself to be hoisted into the air by audiences as he sits in a chair. “Yeah, we’ve done lots of crazy stunts
“But I tell you, it’s going to be great to play (at Aurora) again. For a long time, I tried to get over there every year, until we started getting booked at the same time. But I love all of the boats gathered (on the water of Kentucky Lake) and how they have the big mural and how people can dance. We understand how important Kenlake was to us.
“I loved it so much that, for something like 10 years in a row, I never had to pay to get in. Back then, WKMS (a Murray State-based radio station) had a blues program and they’d have a trivia contest to give away free tickets. I always won it.”
The Legendary Shack Shakers will headline next Friday’s lineup at 9 p.m. on the Harper Guitars Blues Stage. Wilkes will also play a solo show at 1:45 p.m. next Saturday on the Heritage Stage.
