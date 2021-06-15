MURRAY — The lyrics to a mega hit for the soul music duo Peaches and Herb told of a couple that had overcome differences to become one again — “reunited and it feels so good.”
Monday, those words were expressed by officials with the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, both in the shirts they wore and the large display on a message board inside the dining room of the George Weaks Community Center. After 15 months, a lot of uncertainty, some tears and tons of hard work, the center’s staff was together with its many seniors who use this facility as a social gathering spot.
“It’s just been amazing to see the sparkle and brilliance in their eyes and their anticipation as they walked through the doors this morning,” said the center’s executive director, Mark McLemore, smiling as he watched lunch progress Monday, the first time the center has been able to serve lunch since the COVID0-19 pandemic forced its closure in early 2020.
“They were engaging with each other and it was almost like the last 15 months didn’t happen, even though it did. There were quite a few mugs and hugs by several of these folks today. It’s a great reunion.”
It also is one for which the Murray-Calloway center has set the tone for such centers on a statewide level. McLemore said Monday’s opening —which not only included lunch being served, but featured a return to such activities as use of exercise equipment and exercise classes — is the first for a center in Kentucky at that level of activity.
“We’re the first to offer exercise opportunities on a limited capacity and it’s looking like, if things go well, we’re going to full opening (which includes games of different types) by the second week of July,” he said of how this includes the return of popular activities at the center, such as card games and piecing together jigsaw puzzles.
Dorothy Bazzell of Murray had been a daily visitor to the center for 14 to 15 years before the coronavirus put a stop to that. She said she could not wait for Monday to arrive after hearing that the center would be reopening.
“I am the happiest person in the whole world!” Bazzell said as she stood in line for lunch. “It’s the most wonderful thing ever.
“I put jigsaw puzzles together for year, by myself (at the center, this activity becomes a team effort with several participants). Today, I’ve exercised, and it’s been over a year. I did exercise (with a televised instructor). Now, I could’ve probably done that at home, but you’ve got to have your friends around for this. You just do!”
In other words, this activity is about camaraderie. Someone who knows this well is Brownie Jones, a longtime volunteer, who helps with several of the athletics activities that are offered, including basketball and cornhole.
“Today is a really good day for all of these people. They’ve been waiting for months,” Jones said, adding the desire to reopen was not just with the seniors. “Oh no! You could see it with (the center’s services director, Dacia Barger) on Twitter … ‘When are we going to open up again?’
“Then you’d be out at Walmart and (some of his fellow seniors) would be asking me, ‘Hey Brownie? When are we going to play cornhole again?’ Or ‘When are we going to line dance again?’ So I’d talk on and off with Dacia and, several weeks ago, she said that it might be the middle of July. Now it’s June 14.
“I got here pretty early today, but some of these people got here at (the opening hour of) 8 o’clock.”
Ann Gigliotti of Murray said she had not been able to come to the center for three years. First, she had to fight cancer, which is now in remission. Then, she had to endure the death of her husband of 53 years, Ron.
Then she could not come to the center for her daily exercise because of the pandemic. Monday changed that.
“I’m glad. It gives me something to do,”Gigliotti said in between a workout that consisted of using a stationary bicycle and a treadmill.
Monday was big enough that it warranted visits from the community’s top two executive office holders. Both Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers joined their fellow seniors for lunch.
“I tell you what … I’ve never felt better or more joyous I don’t think in my entire life,” Imes said. “Walking into this room and seeing all of these people at one time and seeing them smile and fellowshipping with everybody else, it’s just remarkable.”
“It’s just great to see a bunch of happy people,” Rogers said. “It’s just great to see these folks getting back together and seeing each other and visiting and smiling! They’re having a great time.”
