US-NEWS-HOUSE-SCHIFF-CENSURE-GET

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-CA) and the rest of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol arrive to hold a hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on Oct. 13, 2022, in Washington, D.C. 

 Jabin Botsford/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) House Republicans voted Wednesday to move forward with a resolution to censure Democratic Rep. Adam B. Schiff, and the House could vote later this week on at least one resolution to impeach President Joe Biden and other members of his administration.

The House rejected along party lines, 208-218, a motion to table a resolution Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna that would censure Schiff, the former House Intelligence Committee chairman who Republicans say unfairly targeted former President Donald Trump. The vote came a week after 20 Republicans voted with Democrats to table a similar measure that also would have fined Schiff $16 million.

Recommended for you