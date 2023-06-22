WASHINGTON — (TNS) House Republicans voted Wednesday to move forward with a resolution to censure Democratic Rep. Adam B. Schiff, and the House could vote later this week on at least one resolution to impeach President Joe Biden and other members of his administration.
The House rejected along party lines, 208-218, a motion to table a resolution Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna that would censure Schiff, the former House Intelligence Committee chairman who Republicans say unfairly targeted former President Donald Trump. The vote came a week after 20 Republicans voted with Democrats to table a similar measure that also would have fined Schiff $16 million.
The updated resolution, which is set to get a floor vote later on Wednesday, would not impose a fine on Schiff, which several Republicans raised concerns about. Instead, it would censure him and refer him to the House Ethics Committee for an investigation. Democratic members of the House Ethics Committee, who last week voted present, voted with their party to table the resolution on Wednesday.
All 20 Republicans who last week voted with Democrats to table the measure voted against doing so on Wednesday.
Before the vote, Luna told reporters she expected Republicans to reject the motion to table and said she was “fairly confident” the measure would be passed.
“I’m not on Ethics but I think that they have a good start,” she said, citing the work of special counsel John Durham, who investigated the FBI’s handling of allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election to help Trump.
She said Schiff “had access to classified information that not even I have or other members of Congress have, and so ultimately, that will be their decision on how they decide to investigate him and conduct that.”
Schiff is running for California’s open Senate seat and has been fundraising off his potential censure for the last week.
“These political smear tactics divert the resources of the House away from the pressing priorities that Congress should be addressing, and that I want to tackle as your Senator — homelessness, the high cost of housing and health care, gun violence, the restoration of reproductive rights and more,” he wrote in a fundraising email on Tuesday night.
The censure effort comes as other House conservatives are setting their sights on the administration. Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert offered a privileged resolution on Tuesday to impeach President Joe Biden, allowing her to go around House GOP leaders to bring it to the floor. It’s not clear when a vote will be scheduled, but Democrats could also look to table that measure.
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has also introduced impeachment resolutions that would target other members of the administration, and reportedly could soon move ahead with a privileged resolution to impeach FBI Director Christopher Wray. She has also introduced resolutions to impeach Biden, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, and Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.
An ally of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Greene was quoted after supporting the package to raise the debt limit McCarthy negotiated with Biden last month that she expected House impeachment actions as “dessert.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.