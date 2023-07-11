RICHMOND – Gov. Andy Beshear and other officials broke ground Monday morning on a new law enforcement training facility in Richmond named in honor of the late Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.

Cash was serving as chief deputy of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office when he lost his life in the line of duty on May 16, 2022. Members of the Cash family, as well as state and local officials and staff from the Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT), joined the governor in taking a step forward to enhance the safety of Kentucky’s nearly 8,000 peace officers who risk their lives every day to protect Kentucky families.