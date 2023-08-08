MURRAY – Two different cases dealing with sex-related allegations were continued to next month after status hearings in Calloway Circuit Court Monday.

Justin Riley of Graves County is facing charges of first-degree rape and second-degree burglary. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Riley in late January for crimes allegedly committed earlier that month. Deputies from the Hickman, Carlisle and Graves sheriffs’ offices served the Calloway warrant about two weeks later after receiving information of a location in rural eastern Hickman County near the Graves County line where Riley was possibly hiding out. 