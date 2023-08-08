MURRAY – Two different cases dealing with sex-related allegations were continued to next month after status hearings in Calloway Circuit Court Monday.
Justin Riley of Graves County is facing charges of first-degree rape and second-degree burglary. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Riley in late January for crimes allegedly committed earlier that month. Deputies from the Hickman, Carlisle and Graves sheriffs’ offices served the Calloway warrant about two weeks later after receiving information of a location in rural eastern Hickman County near the Graves County line where Riley was possibly hiding out.
GCSO said at the time that as officers surrounded the two-story home, Riley allegedly jumped out of an upstairs window onto the roof before jumping to the ground. Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said Riley then allegedly ran to and attempted to steal a Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, as well as a GCSO detective’s vehicle. After deputies tackled him, resulting in a physical altercation and struggle with the suspect, Riley was taken into custody. He was later transported and lodged at the Ballard County Jail.
Riley’s case has been continued to Monday, Sept. 18, for an 8:30 a.m. appearance in Calloway Circuit Court.
Melissa Pawlik of Murray faces a charge of first-degree sexual abuse that allegedly occurred in February. According to court documents, Pawlik is accused of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old boy that was in her care, and she was arrested by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office on April 1. Kentucky statute categorizes sexual abuse in the first degree as a Class D felony.
Pawlik’s next court appearance will also be at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 18.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
