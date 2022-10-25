Rishi Sunak to be Britain’s new prime minister

Rishi Sunak leaves his home on Oct. 24, 2022, in London. After the resignation of Liz Truss after 44 days as British prime minister, the Conservative Party is hoping to choose a new leader within this week.

 Dan Kitwood/Getty Images/TNS

LONDON — (TNS) Seven weeks after being defeated in his first bid to lead Britain, former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to replace Liz Truss as prime minister and make history as the first person of color in the role.

Sunak, 42, emerged victorious Monday in a lightning-fast contest by the ruling Conservatives to select a new party leader and, by extension, the U.K.’s new prime minister. The process began after Truss resigned Thursday as the shortest-serving premier in the nation’s history, following a turbulent tenure that roiled the markets and sparked chaos among the Conservative parliamentary rank and file.