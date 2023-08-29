Robert J. O’Neill, ex-Navy SEAL arrested in Texas who said he shot Bin Laden: What we know

Robert James O’Neill, a former U.S. Navy SEAL and special warfare operator, was the guest speaker during the 2019 Night Before Fancy Farm event hosted by the Murray, Calloway County and Marshall County GOP Clubs in Murray State University's Lovett Auditorium. He was arrested on two misdemeanor chargesin Frisco, Texas last week, according to the Dallas Morning News.

 Ledger & Times file photo

(TNS) The man who in 2014 said he fired the shot that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was arrested in Frisco, Texas last week on two misdemeanor charges, according to police.

Robert J. O’Neill, 47, was booked into the Collin County jail Wednesday, according to online records. He was released later the same day on a $3,500 bond, records showed. Many news outlets, including those outside Texas, reported the arrest of the former member of U.S. Navy SEAL Team 6.

