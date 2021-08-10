MURRAY — It has been an action-packed last several months for Murray-Calloway County businesswoman Cheryl Roberts.
Her busiest times have had to do with what she has called her dream, the establishment of Market House Realty, which opened in March 2020, in the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. A few weeks ago, she and her employees hosted about 400 community and business leaders for an open house that required a great deal of preparation.
However, even before that, she had been busy earning honors. In April, she learned that she had been named Kentucky FBLA Businessperson of the Year after she was nominated by the FBLA program at Calloway County High School, with whom she has worked closely the past eight years while daughters Sydney and Lexan participated in the program.
Then came late June, and an even bigger honor. She was named one of seven National FBLA Businesspersons of the Year and is believed to be the first nominee from the powerful Calloway program to have earned that honor.
“To be able to represent Murray and Calloway County in this way is just a huge honor,” Roberts said with the belief that, while she was nominated by the Calloway program and she has strong ties to the Calloway program, she is looking at this as a community honor.
“I not only believe in the Calloway program but I believe in the Murray program. We have two phenomenal school systems here, and it’s one of those things where I believe in ‘Calloway County’ as a whole and I think our community believes in ‘Calloway County’ as a whole, and (as a Realtor) I love to sell this community.
“It’s amazing how, once you get people to this community and show them how friendly we are and how much we have to offer, it’s an easy sell.”
Calloway FBLA sponsor Ashley Fritsche said Roberts was selected as this year’s nominee because of the many hours she has volunteered to the program, along with being a member of the program’s advisement committee. She said one of the most important times Roberts has proven so valuable is assisting with the program’s biggest annual fundraiser, the Princess and Superheroes Breakfast.
So Fritsche decided to put those accomplishments into a nomination application for the state honor. She said she was not sure how well the nomination would be received because, unlike other years, Roberts was having to be compared with other nominees, not from the usual Region 1, but the commonwealth in its entirety.
“They didn’t even have regionals this year (because of the pandemic), so everyone went straight on to state and that put her in a big pool for sure,” Fritsche said, going back to the day she was at a computer in her classroom watching the state awards be revealed virtually. “She won and I told her what had happened and she kind of jokingly said, ‘Well, I must have been the only person whose name got submitted,’ but she wasn’t. There were several others that were nominated.
“So I FaceTimed her right away and it was also really special because (Lexan) was a senior and was competing too, so you had her and her mom both competing.”
Then, it was on to the next level and its awards were to have been revealed at the National FBLA Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California, just outside of Los Angeles, but was again a pandemic casualty. Winners from all 50 states were put into a another pool that even included nominees from outside the United States. Fritsche was at home watching the awards ceremony in late June.
“And her name just popped up on the screen,” Fritsche recalled. “So my hands are just shaking and I’m trying to get a screen shot that I want to get to her before it goes off the screen. I got it and I sent it to her and she responded, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me!’
“We are all so excited about this. You love to see the name of anybody who is competing for you be recognized like that.”
In talking about the national honor, Roberts said it comes down to supporting a program in which she strongly believes.
“First, I love giving back to this community,” Roberts said, then discussing how she has seen the Calloway program help in the growth of the students who participate. “I do have two children that have been through the FBLA program and the role models they have through the FBLA program and the advisors there are just commendable. They have amazing women and men there that help to develop their skills through business and I admire them and support them in every way I can and I’ll continue to do that, even though I now don’t have a child in that program (although that will change when son Grayson arrives at the campus in two years).
“But I’ll continue to support them because I absolutely believe in what they do for the kids and how they can grow into the business world. As a businesswoman, I see where you need those business skills, whether it’s in how you write your resume or you can possibly own a business or in how you can believe in yourself and how you need to be confident when you go to using your interviewing skills. If you’re confident whenever you go out to interview and whenever you’re in the work place, you can do amazing things for businesses.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.