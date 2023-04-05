US-NEWS-SCOTUS-ROBERTS-BOOK-GET

US Chief Justice John Roberts arrives before President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Feb. 7, 2023. 

 Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

A new book details how Chief Justice John Roberts lost control of an increasingly conservative U.S. Supreme Court as it moved to overturn the constitutional right to abortion last year.

The book, written by veteran Supreme Court reporter and CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic and based in part on interviews with unnamed justices, describes conservative disgruntlement with Roberts leading up to the abortion case. The court voted 5-4 to toss out the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, with Roberts failing to persuade any of his colleagues to join him in a narrower ruling.

