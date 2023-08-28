MURRAY – In an extremely brief seven-minute meeting Thursday, the Murray City Council heard the first reading of the ordinance to set annual tax rates and received work group appointments from Mayor Bob Rogers to study a couple of important issues.
“You guys did such a wonderful job in the last work group that I assigned you, I’m going to assign a couple more,” Rogers said. “The first group I’m going to assign, I’m going to ask the group that studied our revenue to study the issue of whether or not we should pursue merging our 911 program with the county. This has been discussed and brought up several times, but before we enter in any type of discussion with the county on that, I think that we need a recommendation on whether we want to continue with that or just leave things as they are.”
Rogers continued, “Secondly, a few weeks ago, we talked a little bit about our meeting schedule, and there seemed to be more questions than answers. So you've had some time to think about that, and I want to ask (Councilman Terry) Strieter to chair a group to study that issue and bring back a recommendation.”
Rogers said he would like recommendations from the study groups by the Sept. 28 council meeting.
The council also heard the first reading of an ordinance to set the annual ad valorem tax rates. The rates for both real and tangible personal property will be 29.46 cents per $100 of assessed value, with an additional 1.65 cents levied for the Police and Firemen’s Pension Fund. Personnel and Finance Committee Chair Danny Hudspeth said the rates would remain the same as the year before. The council will vote on the second reading at its next meeting on Sept. 14.
The council also held a public hearing on the Murray Main Street application for a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant for the repair of the former Thurman Furniture building at 208 Main St. No one requested to speak during the hearing.
