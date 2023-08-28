MURRAY – In an extremely brief seven-minute meeting Thursday, the Murray City Council heard the first reading of the ordinance to set annual tax rates and received work group appointments from Mayor Bob Rogers to study a couple of important issues.

“You guys did such a wonderful job in the last work group that I assigned you, I’m going to assign a couple more,” Rogers said. “The first group I’m going to assign, I’m going to ask the group that studied our revenue to study the issue of whether or not we should pursue merging our 911 program with the county. This has been discussed and brought up several times, but before we enter in any type of discussion with the county on that, I think that we need a recommendation on whether we want to continue with that or just leave things as they are.”