MURRAY – Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said the search for a new police chief is still continuing, but he is hopeful he will be able to present a recommendation for approval at next week’s City Council meeting.

Former Murray Police Department Chief Jeff Liles retired at the end of January, and Rogers and City Administrator Jim Osborne have since been reviewing applications and conducting interviews with candidates for Liles’ replacement. Rogers said the city advertised in several national police journals and received applications from both current MPD personnel and many other locations. The there have been 36 applicants from 17 states, with an applicant in Alaska being the farthest from Murray. He said those applicants have been narrowed down to five, but they won’t all officially be considered finalists until they are confirmed to meet the state’s requirements for law enforcement officers.

