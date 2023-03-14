MURRAY – Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said the search for a new police chief is still continuing, but he is hopeful he will be able to present a recommendation for approval at next week’s City Council meeting.
Former Murray Police Department Chief Jeff Liles retired at the end of January, and Rogers and City Administrator Jim Osborne have since been reviewing applications and conducting interviews with candidates for Liles’ replacement. Rogers said the city advertised in several national police journals and received applications from both current MPD personnel and many other locations. The there have been 36 applicants from 17 states, with an applicant in Alaska being the farthest from Murray. He said those applicants have been narrowed down to five, but they won’t all officially be considered finalists until they are confirmed to meet the state’s requirements for law enforcement officers.
“At least one of those (top five candidates) is out of state, and in order to hire somebody from out of state, the state requires certain background checks, plus they even have to pass a physical fitness test and have to prove that they’ve got so many training hours,” Rogers said. “So before we can know whether they are a legitimate candidate, they have to do all that. We’re waiting on (those results), but we hope to name someone at the next council meeting (on March 23).”
In response to 1998 legislation by the Kentucky General Assembly, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training established physical training standards for pre-selection screening of peace officer applicants. Osborne, who is a former assistant chief said that in addition to meeting the state’s minimum fitness and physical agility standards, the applicant must pass a written test and a polygraph test to be considered for the chief’s position.
Rogers said he was pleased that so many candidates applied for the position, and he attributed that to the attractiveness of Murray as a community
“The police business is a tough business nowadays, particularly in a lot of (large cities),” Rogers said. “They’re highly volatile and dangerous and controversial because of all the things that have happened in our country. Sometimes politics get involved, and some want to do away with police. But I think our community has tried to make sure that everybody works together and we haven’t had those kind of (difficulties). There’s also a pretty good working relationship between the state police, the city police, the sheriff’s office and the Murray State Police.”
