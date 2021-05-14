MURRAY — City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers had waited a long time to be able to do what he did Thursday evening.
Seconds into his customary mayor’s report inside City Hall, a place that has been mostly empty for much of the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogers reached for the face mask that he had dropped below his chin in order to be heard. Then, he flung it forward.
“The first thing I want to say is, if you’ve got on a mask and you have been fully vaccinated, take it off,” Rogers said, his action coming as the entire council started the meeting with no masks on their faces. The move followed Thursday’s announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, that face masks were no longer needed.
“That’s unless you’re in an area where it’s required, but (the CDC) came out with a little brochure that is really informative,” Rogers added. “It tells you how you know when you’re fully vaccinated, what you can start to do, what you should keep doing, what we know about the vaccine and what we’re still learning about the vaccine.”
This is one of the biggest signs yet that the coronavirus that has gripped the entire world since early last year may finally be controlled. In Calloway County, things have stabilized considerably since the worst days of the pandemic hit in the late fall of 2020 and carried into the early winter of 2021.
Thursday’s daily COVID-19 report from the Calloway County Health Department continued the trend that has been in place since late January. Daily cases have dropped to a minuscule number, with only one new case reported on Thursday. Only one patient was hospitalized.
Rogers said he also saw other signs of reasons for encouragement as he moved about the city earlier in the day.
“I was excited at lunch today,” he said. “I saw a grand opening of a new store out at a shopping center on the north side of town and two more were getting ready to open. The parking lot was full, the store was full and people were so excited that some of these stores are starting to re-open, and I’m one of those people who is excited, I’ll tell you. Things are starting to get back to normal. I’m glad to report that.”
***
The council had several action items Thursday.
One was approving Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s plan to have a pair of speed tables installed along South Eighth Street near where the new Regional Cancer Center is being established. Because South Eighth is a street owned by the city, the hospital needed to come to the council for permission.
Bobby Deitz, a project manager with the Bacon Farmer Workman firm, told the council that a large parking lot will be constructed on the east side of the street where a pair of buildings now stand. One is a former doctor’s office, and the other is a house that the hospital owns and is no longer occupied .
The cancer center is being moved from its current location near the intersection of South Ninth and Poplar streets to where the emergency room of the hospital had been situated near the intersection of South Eighth and Elm streets.
Thursday also saw the council unanimously approve a resolution for entering into a state municipal cooperative program that will allow the city to use funds for maintaining streets and bridges. Rogers said that the city’s take is more than $360,000 and that 3% of it is retained and goes into a statewide emergency fund, with the rest going to the city.
The council also approved a bid from a local business to install a new HVAC system at the headquarters of the Murray Police Department. Rogers said that the city’s budget already had included $75,000 for this task. However, a bid from Thornton Heating and Air of Murray was below that mark – some $12,000 lower, to be exact.
The council also unanimously approved a bid from a local contractor to handle the power washing of two mausoleums and the gates at the two entrances of the Murray City Cemetery along Chestnut Street. City Street and Sanitation Manager Ron Allbritten told council members that three bids were received, ranging from $1,600 to $3,100.
In the end, the low bid submitted by Corey Keene was accepted. The council also formally approved reimbursing local artist and Murray firefighter Justin Franklin for materials he will purchase in order to complete a new mural on the southernmost mausoleum inside the cemetery. The mural will be a new, updated version of the current mural that shows Jesus Christ praying in the Garden of Gethsemane.
Council members also unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the city to appoint a 504 handicap coordinator for a utility assistance project. This is associated with the federal Community Development Block Grant program.
The council also unanimously approved reappointing Michael Dobbs to a new four-year term on the Murray Calloway Transit Authority Board of Directors. This is for a four-year term that will expire on May 9, 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.