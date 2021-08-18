Rogers: Murray fire station should be ready soon

MURRAY — The City of Murray’s newest fire station has entered the home stretch of its construction process.
What will be the Murray Fire Department’s Station No. 1 on South 16th Street will also be the largest station in the department’s history, not only sporting four bays for vehicles, but with enough room to actually support more than four units. The former Station No. 1 downtown also had four bays, but did not have room for, say, two engine company trucks in the same bay, which the new station does offer.
During Thursday’s meeting of the Murray City Council, Mayor Bob Rogers gave an update on the project’s progress.
“With the fire station, I talked with the contractor and he told me that the torsion springs for the garage doors should be here (Friday, after a lengthy wait) and that was expected to take about a week to install,” Rogers said, remarking how some of the large garage doors for the bays remained open. “He also said they have been working on the punch list.
“So, assuming all of the necessary training could be done quickly, they should be ready to turn over the building to us in about two weeks.”
The station has been constructed by the Princeton Lumber Company of Princeton.
The new station will replace the former Station No. 2 that has served the city since the 1960s and stands a mere feet away from the new building. The current station houses two engine company trucks in the original bays, while a detached metal garage has housed multiple units over the years, including the one for which it was specifically built — Tower 1. That was the city’s first tower ladder unit, consisting of a platform that could carry fire victims to safety during high-rise incidents.
Tower 1 is now stationed at the new Station No. 2 on the city’s north side, which was also the work of the Princeton group, with the newest aerial unit, Ladder Co. 2. It is believed that one of the ladder units will be moving to the new station.
However, of perhaps greater concern to the firefighters, will be what the new station offers as far as living quarters, namely more space, as well as a significant upgrade in the number of bathrooms. A big complaint wth the current station is that it is no longer large enough to properly accommodate firefighters while they are on duty, with a portable facility being used outside the station’s back area.
“Every day, I go down that way and it’s fun to see, day by day, the changes,” said Councilman John Mark Roberts. “I commend the builders for what they’ve done. That is something to be proud of.”
