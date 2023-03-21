MURRAY – While many mayors across the state were worried about the potential of Senate Bill 141 limiting the ability of cities to annex territory, the language in the final bill that passed the General Assembly last week was far less restrictive on annexation than originally discussed.
Senate Bill 141 – which the legislation calls “an act relating to local governments and declaring an emergency” – was sponsored by State Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe (R-Lexington). It largely deals with how cities collect property taxes to place unpaid code enforcement liens on property tax bills, but it also touches on annexation practices. The bill was passed by the Senate and House last week and was sent to Gov. Steve Beshear. If Beshear signs the bill into law, any annexation initiated on or after March 1, 2023 – but has not been completed prior to the date the law takes effect – would have to meet certain requirements. This moratorium on new annexations would last until July 1, 2024.
The bill states that annexation within those time limits could still proceed or be initiated if the city can demonstrate that “an opportunity for substantial economic development will be impeded if a particular parcel of land is not annexed.” Among the reasons a city could use to continue annexation are a “necessity for the extension of city services to a parcel of land necessary for the location of a business or other development that provides evidence that it will not locate in that parcel of land absent services specifically available from the city,” or that annexing the parcel of land would “directly facilitate the delivery of new or substantially improved services” that could not be provided by the city without annexation.
If the bill becomes law, a property owner could also request annexation of their property if it is “contiguous to the existing city boundary and the city has provided written notice to the fiscal court wherein the property is located at least 45 days prior to enacting
a final ordinance annexing the property.”
While the final version of the bill lifts the annexation moratorium on July 1, 2024, an earlier proposal included a moratorium of five years. District 1 State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) said he heard concerns from many cities about that proposal, but the language included in the final version of the bill was accepted by both the Kentucky Association of Counties and the Kentucky League of Cities. He voted yes on the bill, and said there was a lot of worry and confusion about proposals that had been discussed but were never put in writing.
“I think it was a pretty good compromise all the way around,” Howell said. “I talked to a lot of our mayors and county judges about this in my seven counties, and there were some initial concerns for obvious reasons, because it would impede some of the things that were in process as (the bill) was introduced – or at least as it was thought to be introduced, because there was a long time when the contents of the proposed bill were being discussed before anybody really saw any text. It’s very difficult to talk to someone about what a bill says when nobody's put pen to paper yet.
“Honestly, I'm unaware of any issues in our area that would have precipitated a bill like this. There's always a certain amount of friction between entities no matter what it is, whether it’s counties or cities within counties or one city (conflicting) with another. But people in our neck of the woods tend to get along and work together better than they do in some other areas. There were some practices that were kind of abusive of the situation a little bit in other parts of the state, and this was filed to address some of those from active annexation.”
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said he and his administration had been keeping a close eye on the bill and had been worried about the prospect of a five-year moratorium on annexations. In the end, he said he was relieved that legislators were able to work out language KLC and KACo would agree upon. Similarly to Howell, Rogers didn’t think there were any major conflicts between cities and counties in this end of the state that would have created a need for the bill.
“I don't know the history of what precipitated all of this because we haven't had an issue here, but evidently, in some parts of the state, they must have,” Rogers said. “I don't know what the story behind that is, but I suppose that the way that's written now, it’s basically just going to require cities and counties to work together more closely and that the city notifies the county if there's an industry (or individual) that wants to move in and they request (annexation).”
Rogers said a five-year moratorium would have dealt a big blow to Murray’s growth because more industries and businesses are expected to locate along U.S. 641 North, and the city’s policy is that in order to connect to city utilities, a property must be contiguous to the existing city limits and request annexation.
“One of the issues that we had with the way it was previously (proposed) is that if they had a total moratorium on annexation, then that would sort of make sure that there would be no more growth,” Rogers said. “Obviously, we would have had to make some tough decisions on moving forward with those plans if they passed it (in that form). I don't know if it was ever written that way, but that's what they were saying it was going be, and something changed last Wednesday or Thursday and they got this new language in there … so we’ll live with it and we’ll work with the county trying to keep moving our city county forward.”
Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) said she was comfortable voting yes on the bill after KLC and KACo representatives met with legislators and ironed out language that would be acceptable to all parties. She said she had been in touch with Rogers about the bill and had obviously spoken about it with her husband, Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes.
“Obviously, I think we have a great relationship between the county and the city in our area,” Rep. Imes said. “I think the big problem was in other areas – maybe even some of the counties in Western Kentucky – where a city had, for lack of a better word, eminent domain and they could come and annex anything if they wanted to.”
Judge Imes said he didn’t object to either the original proposal or the written bill that was passed, and he doesn’t think it will have any noticeable effect on Calloway County.
“None whatsoever,” he said. “I don’t see really how it affects the city; it’s a short-term moratorium, so I don't see any big deal. It's not impacting, that I know of, industry recruitment or anything like that. It’s also got provisions (that say) if it’s a necessity (annexation can still proceed), I think we’d be all in favor of that. … The city’s still got to do its planning for whatever expansion it needs as far as utilities and all that, but I don’t see this as a big hindrance to it.”
As the bill is written, Rogers said he thought he and Judge Imes would easily be able to work out any concerns if an annexation is requested.
“Judge Imes and I will certainly be in communication on the different requests and will try to work together to make sure that our county and city continue to grow and be open to businesses and industry that want to relocate or come here and open a plant,” Rogers said.
