(TNS) Jun. 25—The bluegrass fans at Yellow Creek Park on Saturday afternoon filled the large field in front of the stage. Some had lawn chairs, and umbrellas for shade. Others just lounged on the grass under the sun.
Tents at the back of the field provided shelter from the heat, and others sat under trees to the right of the stage. Multiple members of the crowd carried instruments.
Saturday was the final day of this year's festival, which attracted music fans from across the country.
David and Cathy Glover had come from Charlottesville, Virginia, which is near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. At a bluegrass festival in Virginia a couple of years ago, the couple camped next to an Owensboro family. The groups became friends, and they decided to all meet this year at ROMP, David Glover said.
"The music has been exceptional," he said. The couple were staying downtown at the Hampton Inn and experienced Friday After 5.
"There's a lot of music in this weekend," Cathy Glover said. "It's a lot of fun."
The festival has been "wonderful," she said. "There hasn't been a show we didn't like. We definitely will be telling people in Virginia about this.
"We love it, and Owensboro is beautiful."
The warm temperatures and blazing sun kept some festival goers at their camp sites. Dan and Susan Samples were under the shade of their RV shelter, having driven over Tuesday from Henderson. Saturday afternoon, the couple were relaxing with their children and grandchildren.
"This is our 10th year," Susan Samples said. "Our kids and grandkids all come and camp together. Our daughter used to live in South Carolina, and she used to come from there" for the festival.
"There's usually 10 of us."
Harini Cardwell and Chandni Patel were attending their first ROMP Festival on Saturday. They were impressed with the event.
"I've been (in Owensboro) 23 years, and this is my first time," Cardwell said. "I went to donate blood yesterday, and they gave away a free ticket, and I won the ticket. I've been donating blood since I was 17 years old, so it pays.
"I like bluegrass. It has rubbed off on me."
John Danhauer and Erin Greene, of Owensboro, were relaxing in lawn chairs between music sets. Both said they had enjoyed the festival. Greene had also been in the audience Thursday.
"That's what I was looking forward to," Green said of Thursday's performances. "It was awesome. Greensky (Bluegrass) was my favorite set. They had an awesome light show."
Greene said she appreciated having such a large music festival essentially in the city's backyard.
"It's local and easy," Green said.
Patel said, "I'm exploring music. This is my first time exploring (bluegrass) music." But Patel said she and Cardwell had a good time at the festival.
"We'll come back," Patel said.
"She loves it," Cardwell said of Patel. "She's gone to every food truck. She disappears every 30 minutes and shows up with a new item."
"I'm a foodie," Patel said.
