LEXINGTON – (KT) A University of Kentucky student who faces criminal charges after an online video allegedly showed her using racial slurs and physically attacking a student employee who was working the front desk over the weekend is no longer at UK and won’t be allowed to return.
Sophia Rosing faces multiple charges after an incident last weekend at UK. She is no longer enrolled at UK and is banned from the campus.
University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said in a letter to the campus community on Wednesday that Sophia Rosing, a senior from Ft. Mitchell in northern Kentucky, is no longer a student there. Some of the other points of his letter stated:
• Within hours of learning about this incident, she was suspended on an interim basis, which banned her from campus during the investigation.
• I have also determined that she will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student.
• She is permanently banned from the campus.
• Although she is no longer a student, we must continue our investigations. That includes our cooperation with an investigation into criminal charges filed; our Code of Student Conduct disciplinary proceedings and racial harassment misconduct being reviewed by our Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity.
• Further charges could be forthcoming based on these investigations.
Capilouto added: “As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions. The processes we have in place are essential.”
He noted, “I want to emphasize that this behavior was disgusting and devastating to our community. We stand by our students who were targeted by this unacceptable hostility and violence.”
Rosing is accused of using racial epithets and assaulting the other student in the lobby of Boyd Hall early Sunday morning.
She was charged with third-degree assault, a Class D Felony that carries a possible one- to five-year prison sentence for allegedly biting and kicking a UK Police Officer who was trying to arrest her. She also faces three misdemeanors: fourth-degree assault involving the student employee who was trying to settle her down, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Rosing had a not guilty plea entered on her behalf during her arraignment on Monday at Fayette District Court and is scheduled to return Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on the charges.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
