Rotarians honor first responders

First responders stand with Murray Rotarians and Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center representatives in front of several picnic tables being donated to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House. ATC students built quite a few tables to be given to local emergency and nonprofit agenices.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The Rotary Club of Murray paid tribute to local first responders at its weekly meeting Thursday on the occasion of gifting picnic tables to each of their facilities.

Representatives from the Murray Police Department, Murray Fire Department, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service were treated to lunch as veteran club members praised their service. The special program was in conjunction with a recent $6,000 grant that paid for students at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center to construct picnic tables for local emergency agencies and several other organizations. Rotarian Don Rowlett said it was a matching grant, with Rotary District 6710 and the Murray club contributing $3,000 a piece. He said the grant benefited the first responders and others who get to enjoy the tables at their offices, as well as the ATC students who were provided with a learning experience and also had the privilege of giving back to their community. He said the students in Brian Provine’s carpentry class built a total of 28 tables.