Rotarians honor first responders

MURRAY – The Rotary Club of Murray paid tribute to local first responders at its weekly meeting Thursday on the occasion of gifting picnic tables to each of their facilities.
Representatives from the Murray Police Department, Murray Fire Department, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service were treated to lunch as veteran club members praised their service. The special program was in conjunction with a recent $6,000 grant that paid for students at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center to construct picnic tables for local emergency agencies and several other organizations. Rotarian Don Rowlett said it was a matching grant, with Rotary District 6710 and the Murray club contributing $3,000 a piece. He said the grant benefited the first responders and others who get to enjoy the tables at their offices, as well as the ATC students who were provided with a learning experience and also had the privilege of giving back to their community. He said the students in Brian Provine’s carpentry class built a total of 28 tables.
Speaking about the important role of firefighters in the community, Rowlett said they do far more on a day-to-day basis than the average citizens realizes, but mentioned several disasters that reminded the public of just how vital they are. One of those events was the Ellis Popcorn fire in October 2011, and Rowlett praised MFD personnel for containing the fire and keeping it from reaching other nearby businesses. Another was the response to the collapse of the Hurt & Jones law office on the northeast corner of Fourth and Main streets in February 2014. Later that year in July, firefighters again kept fire from spreading to other nearby businesses when Wilson’s Florist and Profiles salon burned on the court square. Rowlett also highlighted the response to the natural gas explosion on Murray State University’s campus in July 2017.
More recently, Murray and Calloway County fire crews joined firefighters from around the state to assist Mayfield and Graves County personnel when the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory was destroyed by the December 2021 tornado, killing eight employees and trapping others under the rubble.
“This (picnic table project) has been a humbling experience, and the thing that gets me is these guys take their work home with them at night because you can't forget a lot of what you see,” Rowlett said. “Automobile wrecks and injuries, fires, people getting hurt one way or the other.”
Rowlett said he came to appreciate first responders even more when he was in a motorcycle accident around 2005 and ended up getting 300 stitches.
“We don't think about this every day, and thank goodness we don’t,” Rowlett said. “Thank God we don't have wrecks and have fires … every day, but you know what? When you need them, you need them.”
Scott Seiber said that when he interviewed for a job at Land Between the Lakes in 1969, he asked where he should live in the surrounding area. Everyone he spoke with recommended Murray, he said.
“What do you look for in a community?” Seiber asked. “Most folks, be that an individual or family, they're looking for certain amenities in that community. A good school system – and we happen to have two great school systems here. A good, well-paying job, infrastructure, reasonably good government services. But if you look at the bottom of a ‘great community’ pyramid, you're going to find one thing, and that's safety and security. If you don't feel like you're living in a safe community or a secure community, all the other amenities don’t mean (much). So always keep that in mind.”
Although the Uvalde, Texas police department’s slow and inadequate response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in May 2022 reminded people that first responders aren’t perfect, Seiber said he was heartened by the fast and effective response of the Louisville Metro Police Department to the recent shooting at Old National Bank. He said LMPD’s response was practically the opposite of what happened in Uvalde and likely saved many lives by getting the situation under control so quickly.
“I would like to think our police officers, both county and city, would be more like Louisville and less like Uvalde,” Seiber said, adding that he hopes CCSO and MPD get what they need from this year’s budget requests.
Steve Owens, who chairs the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Board of Trustees, said that while many people tend to think of police and firefighters when they hear the phrase “first responder,” the ambulance service is equally important to public safety.
“When I started in law enforcement (many) years ago, if we had a traffic accident, the funeral home came with one driver,” Owens said. “The police officer had to help that guy get the people out of the accident. So we've come a long way. We’ve had professional ambulance service in this town for a number of years, but I don't think people realize that the ambulance service in Murray, Kentucky has virtually all paramedics. There's lots of EMTs and some of the other departments around, and they do a good job, but we've got a myriad of specially trained paramedics that not only respond, but they also help in the emergency room as well.”
Owens noted the presence of MCCH Chief Operating Officer John Wilson, and said that after the Mayfield tornado, injured people were transported in school buses to Murray’s ER.
“They were overwhelmed over there (at Mayfield’s Jackson Purchase Medical Center), so our people – not only the people that were on call, but virtually everybody else that could help – just volunteered and showed up and we handled it. Nobody was turned away,” Owens said. “So those are the kind of first responders that don’t always come to mind.
“Also, if you remember when Dr. Homayuni was here, I think he cautioned us that if you think you're having a heart attack or having heart issues, call the ambulance; don't get in your car and drive yourself … because not only do they have equipment on the ambulance to immediately begin treating you, but they notify the emergency room and the (catheterization) lab and have them ready when you get there, as opposed to you driving in and they’ve got to start from scratch. Speaking of that, the national average for arrival at the emergency room until you’re on the cath lab table is 90 minutes. In Murray, Kentucky, it's 21 minutes.”
Wearing a T-shirt with the words, “The Greatest Town,” Johnny Bohannon closed out the program.
“You see these responders and you’ve heard what’s been said and the work they do – we really are fortunate and blessed to live in this town,” he said.
