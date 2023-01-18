MURRAY – With a local history that dates back nearly 100 years, it’s relatively notable when the Rotary Club of Murray makes a big change. That will be the case again next week as the club plans to move the location of its weekly meetings for the first time in nearly eight years.
Since 2015, Murray Rotarians have been meeting at the Murray Banquet Center in the Southside Shopping Center each Thursday at noon. Club President Kelly Forster said that since the Murray Banquet Center closed its catering business earlier this year, Hop Hound Brew Pub has been providing the lunch for the meetings each week.
“After the previous tenant moved out, Hop Hound started catering in this location over the last few months,” Forster said. “With that, they had informed us how they were going to be moving into a new location and wanted the opportunity to continue to serve us, so we've just been happy to receive the hospitality.”
Sammie English, who owns Hop Hound with her husband, Chad, said the restaurant is moving from its current location at 317 Chestnut St. near the intersection with Fourth Street to the former Sears building, which is also in the Southside Shopping Center. She said they are hoping to complete the move and open their doors next week. While the Rotary Club had been hoping to hold its first meeting there this week, there is still a bit of construction to finish, English said. She said the Sears restrooms were not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, so renovating those was a “huge undertaking,” but the plumbers expect to be through by the end of this week.
“Our plumbers have to finish up some things,” English said. “The fire marshal is not going to look too fondly upon things if we let people in here before everything is completely (ready), and we're just trying to be on the up-and-up with everything. But hopefully by next Thursday, we’ll be over here.”
English said the restaurant has been catering the Rotary meals since the beginning of August, and the private room where the club will meet will be available for anyone to rent for special occasions. Sarah Jones has been working with Hop Hound to plan and organize the Rotary’s move to the new location, and she said they have been good to work with.
“They’ve done a nice job for us, and they’ve been great about putting food together that matches what the program is on that day,” Jones said, adding that one example was how a heart-healthy meal of steamed vegetables was served when the guest speaker was Dr. Ali Homayuni, the interventional cardiologist at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. “People have been real happy with the quality of the food, and we’re just looking forward to the fresh new location.”
Gene Schanbacher said he has been a member of Murray’s Rotary Club since 1961, and that time, the club was holding its weekly meeting at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse on Vine Street. After checking the club’s archive, he detailed the club’s history of meeting locations.
“The first meeting place for the first few years was the Bons Temps Café,” Schanbacher said. “The meeting that started the club was there, and the address was 302 East Main St. From there, it went to the National Hotel, followed by the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse, and then the Colonial House, which is out where Enterprise is now (at the Murray Business Center complex). After that, they moved across the street to Seven Seas on the north side of where the skating rink was. From there, it was on to Pagliai’s and then the Banquet Center.”
Ron Churchill said he didn’t join the club until 1996, when the club was still meeting at Seven Seas, but his grandfather, J.H. Churchill, was one of the first members when the Murray club was established in 1924. J.H. was, of course, the namesake of the downtown funeral home, and Churchill said his father, Ronald Churchill Sr., could not join for some time because of the club’s rules at that time regarding Rotarians’ occupations. Like his father, Ronald Sr. was also a funeral director.
“At that time, you could only have one member of a vocation in the membership,” Churchill said.
Churchill said that when the club was ready to move from the Seven Seas, he and John Williams formed a “committee of two” to find a new place to meet before they settled on Pagliai’s.
Currently, Murray’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6291 is in the process of moving into the former Murray Banquet Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.