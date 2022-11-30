MURRAY – The Rotary Club of Murray and Murray Electric System will team up to host the sixth annual Rotary Light Up Murray Christmas Parade Saturday evening.
The parade will begin at 5 p.m., and the parade route will start on 10th street and continue down Main Street past the court square towards Industrial Boulevard.
“Bring your family and friends to enjoy the festive floats built and represented by your local businesses and organizations,” said Whitney Cope, chair of the Rotary Club’s parade committee. “If you are unable to attend the parade, please take to social media and enjoy the parade with us. It will be streamed live on the Murray Rotary Club Facebook page.”
Each parade participant will be decorating their floats and vehicles with holiday themes and lights to “Light up Murray,” helping to bring that special Christmas spirit to downtown, Cope said. Santa’s Sleigh, sponsored by Gallimore Electric, is sure to get everyone excited for the Christmas Season, she added.
The crowd will be able to vote for their favorite float with David Taylor’s Text-to-Vote. You can text PARADE 383 to 22333 and be prompted to vote. Each lineup will have a corresponding number. Voting opens up the day of the parade. The float with the most votes will be given a trophy courtesy of the Rotary Club of Murray.
“The community has put in countless hours to contribute to the Christmas festivities in Murray,” Cope said. “We hope that you attend the parade and other holiday events throughout the Christmas season.”
