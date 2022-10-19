Russian analyst in Trump dossier case acquitted of lying to FBI

Russian analyst Igor Danchenko walks to the Albert V. Bryan U.S. Courthouse during a lunch break in his trial on Oct. 11, 2022, in Alexandria, Virginia.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) A Russian business analyst who was the primary source of a largely unverified 2016 dossier on then-presidential-candidate Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia was acquitted of charges he lied to the FBI.

Igor Danchenko, 44, was found not guilty Tuesday by a federal jury of lying about the suspected identity of a Russian source he said called him anonymously to report a “well-developed conspiracy” between Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin. The tip was never borne out.