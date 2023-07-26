WORLD-NEWS-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-GRAIN-GET

A pile of maize grains is seen on the pier at the Izmail Sea Port, Odesa region, on July 22, 2023. Russia said on July 21, 2023, that it understood the concerns African nations may have after Moscow left the Ukrainian grain deal, promising to ensure deliveries to countries in need. 

 STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) Wheat and corn prices surged after Russia attacked one of Ukraine’s biggest Danube river ports, ramping up the risks facing Kyiv’s last major grain export route and global food trade.

A drone attack overnight hit the Danube port of Reni, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing sensitive information. Ukraine’s southern operational military command earlier said on Facebook that a grain hangar at a Danube port had been ruined, without specifying which one or giving details.