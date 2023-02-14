FRANKFORT – (KT) Secretary of State Michael Adams and Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, announced the introduction of legislation known as the Safe at Home Act, aimed at protecting victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other sexual offense.

The bill is designed to bolster the current Secretary of State’s Address Confidentiality Program by allowing victims of domestic violence to participate in the program without a protective order, and to mask their addresses on all publicly available government records, going beyond more than just the voter rolls, which is a protection that has been available for 10 years.

Tags

Recommended for you