FRANKFORT – (KT)  Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials on Wednesday held a press conference outside the Capitol to promote driver safety during construction season as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week.

“This is an important time and a special time that we set aside to emphasize the importance of being alert and being safe, around the men and women who are out there working in and around highway traffic,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Our message to the traveling public is, ‘Safe drivers plus safe workers equals safe work zones.’”