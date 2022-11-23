Salvation Army looking for bell-ringers

In this 2017 file photo, Marie Emery, then 8 years old, drops off a donation as Colleen Anderson rings the bell for the Salvation Army kettle. The Salvation Army is currently looking for volunteers to ring the bell the first three weekends of December and during the week of Christmas.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times file photo

MURRAY – The organizer of the Salvation Army’s annual bell-ringing money collection for Christmas said scheduling is off to a good start this season, but he could still use more volunteers.

Kerry Lambert with the Salvation Army said the organization plans 14 days of ringing this year, with the first being Thursday, Dec. 1. Volunteers will be standing at both entrances to Walmart ringing bells, and Lambert said there could possibly be a second location, but only if he is able to fill every shift at Walmart first.