Salvation Army looking for bell-ringers

MURRAY – The organizer of the Salvation Army’s annual bell-ringing money collection for Christmas said scheduling is off to a good start this season, but he could still use more volunteers.
Kerry Lambert with the Salvation Army said the organization plans 14 days of ringing this year, with the first being Thursday, Dec. 1. Volunteers will be standing at both entrances to Walmart ringing bells, and Lambert said there could possibly be a second location, but only if he is able to fill every shift at Walmart first.
“We’re not starting until after Thanksgiving this year because it’s difficult to fill Thanksgiving slots with people being out of town,” Lambert said. “So it will be the first three weeks of December, with Thursday and Friday evenings and all day Saturday. Then we’ll be out there the week leading up to Christmas on Tuesday through Christmas Eve. The weekdays are 3-7 p.m., and the weekends are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Right now, I’ve got about 85 hours scheduled out of 150 that we’re trying to fill, so that’s a pretty good start for the first couple of weeks.”
Anyone interested in signing up for one or more shifts may reach Lambert at 270-753-7265. He said that with the Mayfield tornado hitting right before Christmas last year, funds were given to victims of that tragedy and reached an all-time high of $51,454.
“We had some pretty generous giving because of the disaster in Mayfield, so that was probably about 2 1/2 times what we typically get,” Lambert said. “And that’s fine because that was really the need last year for those families there.”
Most people who pass by the Salvation Army buckets donate whatever change or dollar bills they happen to have in their pockets, but the Salvation Army has also seen some unusual donations over the years. Lambert said there have been several gold coins donated, including a couple of Krugerrands from South Africa.
“We’ve gotten gold coins probably four times over the last several years,” Lambert said. “I started with the Salvation Army here in 1994 as a volunteer, so I think this is our 29th year in a row ringing. We started in December of ‘94, and I’ve done it every year since then, so we’ve had a pretty good streak. I think that after last year, we’ve brought in well over $350,000 over that time. Usually the average is somewhere around $15,000 a year, which isn’t bad. It’s usually about $100 an hour we average, so that’s very good.”
Lambert said the bell-ringing fundraiser makes a difference with a wide variety of organizations, such as Murray-Calloway County Need Line and the Center for Accessible Living. He said the Salvation Army helps provide turkeys for Need Line’s Christmas baskets and also works with local Head Start preschool programs and some of the school-based resource centers to provide for families in need.
“We have a service unit committee of eight or nine people that represent different organizations, and we meet about every other month and make budget decisions,” Lambert said. “A lot of the same people involved now have been involved for much of the same time that I’ve been involved with it over (close to) 30 years.”
If you’ve never volunteered as a bell-ringer before, Lambert said it is a very rewarding experience.
“I feel like this is one way as a volunteer that I can give back to the community,” Lambert said. “Really, it gives you a nice sense of joy, especially at this time of year, because not everybody has the same resources. Not everybody has the same incomes, so you know you’re going to be making a difference, and that’s really what Christmas is all about, how we are giving to others.”
