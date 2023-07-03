(TNS) George Santos, the beleaguered Republican congressman charged with fraud, will spend his summer vacation reviewing thousands of pages of evidence against him, his lawyer told a federal judge.

Santos, who is fighting the criminal case and an effort to expel him from the U.S. House of Representatives, appeared on Friday for the first time before U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert in Central Islip, New York. He has pleaded not guilty to a 13-count indictment alleging he engaged in a scheme to tap campaign contributions for his personal expenses, among other crimes.