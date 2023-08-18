‘Savannah Sipping Society’ offers good time at Playhouse

MURRAY – When one thinks of summer, many images come to mind. One of those might be a group of girlfriends drinking white wine and gossiping about everything under the sun or providing each other emotional support.
If this sounds familiar or gives you a chuckle, taking in a performance of “The Savannah Sipping Society” with some friends just might be the perfect way to end your summer. The play, originally published in 2016, was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
“In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years,” the Playhouse website says.
The play features four cast members, who all play very different types of women that somehow manage to gel and become friends. Courtney Posey plays Randa, a perfectionist and workaholic who is struggling to cope with a surprise career derailment. Alice Reinhardt plays Dot, who is struggling with the aftermath of her husband’s death and is facing the unsettling prospect of starting a new life by herself now that her plans for an idyllic retirement have been upended.
Letitia Usher plays Marlafaye, an “earthy and boisterous” Texas woman who has just moved to Savannah, Georgia after her husband leaves her for a 23-year-old dental hygienist. Erica Benedict plays the “spunky ball of fire” Jinx, who is also new to town and offers her services as a life coach to the other three women.
Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Copeland is directing the play, and she said one of the theater’s regular attendees brought the script to the attention of her and the play selection committee.
“A patron actually brought the show to us after seeing it somewhere else and said, ‘We think you should look at this. We think it would do well at Playhouse,’” Copeland said. “The committee agreed because it's funny, it's a small cast and it has these wonderful, very well-written women, which isn't always true. We just felt like it was a good fit for Playhouse, and I think everybody would agree.”
Usher said that while these women would not normally travel in the same social circles, they meet each other through humorous circumstances.
“Marlafaye is very bitter from her divorce and she's trying to explore new things and go to new things,” Usher said of her character. “I think Randa is (in a similar situation) and has lost her job. Dot has lost her husband and they randomly show up at this hot yoga class together – and then they all hate it.
“That’s the one common denominator,” Benedict said laughing.
After Randa offers a half-hearted invitation to visit her home, the rest of the group calls her bluff and descends upon the house. Over the next few months, the women get to know one another and the more timid members of the group come out of their shells.
“I think the varying personalities of these women (make the show enjoyable),” Usher said. “The writing is really funny and the characters bouncing off of each other is hilarious and really endearing and fun. But it also speaks to everyone in the world who sees it. No matter your gender, you can find a piece of each character (and think) ‘I know how that feels.’”
“It is written about women and for women to be in the show – and certainly women are going to recognize themselves – but men should think this is funny too, and they probably will appreciate a little peek into women's psyches and how they behave when they're together,” Copeland said.
Posey said women of all personality types and ages should find something to relate to in the show.
“It doesn't matter what your background is or if you're the free spirit, the OCD one, the rough-around-the-edges one or the lovely, mature one that had her life set and then it completely changed,” Posey said. “When you all get together, you're still women trying to figure life out, and I think that's the basis of the play: it genuinely doesn't matter where you started from or where you thought you were going; things change – how are you going to adapt to it? And it's always nice when you can find relatable people – totally different, but relatable – to go on that journey with.”
For tickets, visit www.playhousemurray.org or call 270-759-1752. The show runs Aug. 18-27, with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Prior to the Aug. 26 show, there will be a pre-show wine tasting at 5:30 p.m. That event is called “Sipping on the Porch,” and tickets can also be purchased on the Playhouse website.
