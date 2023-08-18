‘Savannah Sipping Society’ offers good time at Playhouse

In this scene from “The Savannah Sipping Society,” actors Alice Reinhardt, front left, and Letitia Usher move a coffee table while Erica Benedict, back left, and Courtney Posey argue in the background. The show premieres tonight at 7 o’clock at Playhouse in the Park.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – When one thinks of summer, many images come to mind. One of those might be a group of girlfriends drinking white wine and gossiping about everything under the sun or providing each other emotional support.

If this sounds familiar or gives you a chuckle, taking in a performance of “The Savannah Sipping Society” with some friends just might be the perfect way to end your summer. The play, originally published in 2016, was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.

