(TNS) South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott made it official Monday morning, launching his long-shot bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

To win, he will have to navigate an increasingly-crowded field that already includes fellow South Carolinian and former Gov. Nikki Haley, not to mention frontrunner and former President Donald Trump, who holds a commanding lead in the polls. Scott is currently polling at around 1%.