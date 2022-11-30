MURRAY – The Kentucky Department of Education uses an assessment and accountability system to clearly identify and honestly communicate both strengths and areas for improvement in schools and districts.
Due to disruptions related to the pandemic, Kentucky schools have not been through the full assessment/accountability process since the 2018-19 school year. Assessments refer to the exams students take; accountability is about holding schools accountable for their students’ results.
Assessments were cancelled for the 2019-20 school year; in 2020-21, there were assessments, but no accountability, meaning that 2021-22 marked the first opportunity to objectively analyze school performance since the pandemic began.
“In most of the areas, we’re already back to pre-pandemic numbers or higher, not all of them, but we’re on the right track, which is good,” Murray Independent School District Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Human Resources Whitney York said.
“All of the data we have in comparison to the rest of the state is very positive,” Calloway County School District Director of Public Relations and Professional Development Ryan Marchetti said. “So, we feel really good about that, but we also know there is still work to do. It’s kind of a double-edged sword – we’re happy with where we’re at in terms of context and what we’ve dealt with, but also, we want to get to where we were pre-pandemic.”
CCSD Assistant Superintendent Brian Wilmurth highlighted a number of achievements the district should “celebrate” during his presentation of the results at the November board of education meeting. Calloway County elementary schools, collectively, ranked 19th in social studies out of 172 districts in the state and, out of 12 districts in the region, ranked fourth in reading and third in combined writing. Calloway County Middle School ranked ninth in the state in social studies, and Calloway County High School ranked 14th in the state in science.
“Coming out of the pandemic, our scores were a lot better than I anticipated,” Wilmurth said. “Now, when we get in our meetings with our departments, we need to look at the data very closely at the percent of novice versus the percent of proficient and distinguished because there is still a lot of work to be done, but look at how well we did compared to everybody else.
“A lot of things to celebrate, and a lot of things to work on, but I will say this, the things we have to work on are not as bad as some other schools across the state have to work on.”
“Sometimes it’s easy to overreact on data, but we use the data to inform our process,” Marchetti said. “We don’t look at just the data and say, ‘Well, the data isn’t where we want, so throw everything out.’ We’re intentional about what we’re doing to close those gaps. It’s easy to say, ‘We were at 65% proficiency and now we’re at 55%, so what we’re doing (isn’t working).’ Well, no, because there was a pandemic. We’ve got to be careful comparing ourselves to where we were three or four years ago.”
Using pandemic-related federal funding for schools, CCSD has already made significant investments to overcome learning losses exacerbated by the pandemic. Marchetti advised that the district’s focus has been to bolster tier one instruction, which refers to general classroom instruction, through training teachers on research-based teaching strategies, such as the Kagan Cooperative Learning Training all CCSD teachers went through last summer, and updating curriculum for every grade.
As for MISD’s results, York said that the district has rebounded well from the pandemic. Of particular note, Murray Elementary School had the highest overall accountability score and proficiency score in the state.
“In our latest data, we had some of the highest reading and math scores in the region and in the state," York said. “In most of the areas, we’re already back to pre-pandemic numbers or higher, not all of them, but we’re on the right track, which is good.”
Nonetheless, last year’s results did reveal some areas for improvement, particularly among English learners.
“English learners is a subgroup that was never, pre-pandemic, at the bottom for us. It’s been one that we’ve really had to work on,” York said. “We’re kind of middle of the road in the region on that, and we want to be better. We want our students to become more English-proficient, so we’re working on some ways to do that.
“We do have a new English learner teacher this year. She was actually an English learner herself. She’s completely changed the way we’re doing our instruction with those students and for the better. So, we had already, without knowing what the numbers were going to come back as, had made some adjustments.”
Notably, both high schools received the lowest scores in graduation rate and postsecondary readiness.
“We have students at the high school who are not completing credits, which happened a lot during the pandemic. It might have just been that one year, but then trying to get in that next year through their normal classes and credit recover, it was a lot,” York explained. “Whether they’re postsecondary ready is hard to make up for after the fact. They have to be at ACT benchmark, or they have to pass a career readiness exam; and if they miss taking those classes or they didn’t do well on classes that would help them with their ACT, it’s hard to make that up.”
Accountability results for all Kentucky schools and districts can be viewed at www.kyschoolreportcard.com.
