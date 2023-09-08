MURRAY – A month into the 2023-24 school year, both local school districts say that while they continually rely on substitutes inside and outside of the classroom, nearly all full-time positions are currently filled.
Cathy Morris, director of human resources for the Calloway County School District, said all the teaching positions are filled for the year, with the job of HVAC technician being the only permanent position currently open. While most of the general public thinks of substitute teachers when they hear the term “substitute,” schools commonly use substitutes for just about every job.
“We have several different types of positions that we hire substitutes for, and that can range anywhere from custodians, cooks, bakers, instructional assistants in the classroom and secretaries in the front offices of the school to childcare providers and our preschool,” Morris said. “The one I think most people think about is the substitute teacher role, and we have substitutes in our buildings every day.
“We're averaging utilizing – depending on the type of role – through the whole district anywhere from 10 to 15 subs a day. As far as teachers, we're probably looking at five to 10 of those being substitute teachers in the classroom.”
Morris said substitutes aren’t typically needed as much during the first few weeks of the year, but this is a good time to make sure enough substitutes are available for whatever scenario might arise.
“At the start of school, we typically don't see quite as many of our staff members that are out, but as the year progresses, that's when we typically see more and more substitutes utilized,” Morris said. “But we try to (make sure) we know who is returning from last year and also work to recruit additional substitutes for the new year so that when we do have a need, we have people that can be contacted. The nice thing about being a substitute is that it's flexible for the person who is the substitute. If they have obligations already that day, then they are not expected to come in, but sometimes we end up with (a situation) where no one is available to come in and cover. So when we have more substitutes, the days that occurs are much, much less.”
Morris said the district is always interested in taking applications, especially for substitutes. While some of the positions require a college education, not all of them do. She said the district has recently relied heavily on Murray State University students to act as substitutes, which was greatly helped by a pandemic-era rule change by Kentucky’s Education Professional Standards Board.
“During the pandemic, they allowed student teachers to, on a limited number of days, be able to be the substitute in that classroom if their sponsor teacher was going to be out,” Morris said. “I think that started more students becoming aware that substitute teaching was an option for them, and now we have several that are interested in that career. Once they get to the point where they have 64 credit hours, as long as they maintain a 2.5 GPA, then they're eligible to be substitute teachers for us. Some will schedule their classes to where they have full days off and are eligible to come in and help and get some experience in the classroom even before student teaching. It's a great opportunity for them and it's a great service that we're able to utilize to make sure that we're not seeing a disruption in the education process.”
Whitney York, Murray Independent School District’s assistant superintendent of instruction and human resources, said every department is fully staffed right now. This includes bus drivers, which is a position many school districts across the country have had trouble keeping filled in the last year. Similar to CCSD, York said having the full-time, permanent positions filled frees her to line up additional substitutes for when they might be needed.
“Substitute teachers and substitute assistants are ones going into the classroom, but we have substitutes for custodians food service, and we're always looking for more of those,” York said. “I just hired another food service sub, so once we get full-time positions in all of those areas which we're fully staffed in, then we start looking for a few extra people who can help fill in when we need to. So we're definitely still looking for more subs in those other classified areas, but (the current need is) nothing dire.”
York added, “We have anywhere from two to three subs on average that we use in each building every day. For example (on Thursday), there's one at the middle school, there's one at the high school and there's two at the elementary school, so that's pretty common to have between two to five on a daily basis between substitute teachers and assistants.
“There definitely can be more; if we send a few people to a training, then, all of a sudden, we need six, seven or eight that day. If everybody gets sick, which can happen any time, we can have 10, 12 or 15, but I would say on average, we would have no more than three per school per day. Of course, if it's flu season, that’s a different conversation.”
York said that last year, the district made an addition to its salary schedule to pay teachers who use their planning period to substitute for other teachers if needed. She added that, to her knowledge, the schools had not needed to rely on that fallback much this year so far.
Morris said that once every prospective bus driver finishes the driving training program, CCSD also anticipates having all bus routes and standby positions for full-time drivers filled. She said the district is also always looking to hire additional part-time substitute bus drivers.
Being short a small number of drivers at the moment, CCSD recently consolidated some of its bus routes, bringing the total from 36 routes down to 32 routes. Morris said, though, that the district’s transportation department is constantly analyzing bus routes for efficiency, and even in years in which the district has not been short on drivers, adjustments need to be made as circumstances change. For example, students sometimes move into the district in the middle of the year, and students who were previously daily car riders become bus riders, she said. Other factors that might contribute to route changes include the number of students in each household, bus capacity and special needs.
“There are tweaks that are made to each route on an ongoing basis, and we'll continue to analyze those as we normally do, and then also look to see (based on staffing or students) if there is a need to add another route back or (other changes) throughout the year,” Morris said.
