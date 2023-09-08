MURRAY – A month into the 2023-24 school year, both local school districts say that while they continually rely on substitutes inside and outside of the classroom, nearly all full-time positions are currently filled.

Cathy Morris, director of human resources for the Calloway County School District, said all the teaching positions are filled for the year, with the job of HVAC technician being the only permanent position currently open. While most of the general public thinks of substitute teachers when they hear the term “substitute,” schools commonly use substitutes for just about every job.