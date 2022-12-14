MURRAY – It’s no secret that this year’s flu season has been a rough one, and it is continuing to disrupt the lives of Calloway County residents.
Brian Collier, director of transportation for the Calloway County School District, said the district was already struggling with keeping the bus routes fully staffed, but the absences from flu have made logistics a lot more complicated.
“To put it in some kind of context, we currently have three open routes and three open full-time sub positions. So we're currently six short in our staff, and so I have three routes each day that myself, Amanda, my administrative assistant, and one of our part-time subs is covering. Then, in addition to that, I have five routes that are also out; of those five, four of them were canceled and one of them – because we don’t have available subs – we double-ran the a.m. route, meaning that we had a driver run his route, drop off his elementary students, send his middle school and high school kids in with another driver, and then he left the elementary school and went and ran another route to pick up (the kids who couldn’t get a ride to school). We ran that route late, but I have a driver available for the p.m. route because their work schedule (allows them to) run the route as usual.
Even when the drivers aren’t out sick, there is often the risk that they can’t drive because their own children are sick. For example, he mentioned one part-time driver who had to stay home with his sick children because his wife had to go to work
“So it's a variety of reasons, but we’re short on available drivers and we just can't get them trained fast enough,” he said.
Jay Bordeaux, director of transportation for the Murray Independent School District, said the district’s bus drivers have also experienced a lot of illnesses, but they fortunately haven’t hit all at once, so he has been able to adjust the routes and avoid a staffing crisis. While it certainly hasn’t been easy, he said that as of Tuesday, he said he was lucky enough to not have any drivers out sick.
“We’ve been fortunate enough that it hasn't hit us all at once,” Bordeaux said. “It’s been a person (out) and then we'll get people back, and there'll be a person (out), and so we haven't gotten it all at the same time. Nonetheless, we're not exempt from the (flu). I've had to dig deep, and we've got some teachers that have their CDL and can drive school buses. On some occasions, I've had to dig down and ask them to come and help out, and the schools have been more than kind to move things around for us to make sure that the kids get home. But I’ve never had to do that before (recently), so I guess that's saying something right there.”
Bordeaux said that from what he’s hearing, the practice of calling in teachers for reinforcement has become more common for a lot of school districts lately.
“I can't speak for anybody else, but from what I've heard, that's a fairly common thing,” he said. “We've been blessed, and we haven't had to do it very much, but just this last fall, through a combination of (factors, we experienced) a perfect storm that led to us having to dig down (and get) some people stepping up. This school district really helps out whenever there's a need in another area, so we're fortunate to have them all here.”
Bordeaux said the flu hit his department hard in November, and there was one week when he didn't think they would be able to pull it off, but they did in the end.
“Knock on wood, but right now, we're staffed at 100,” he said. “There was a period of about six weeks there where we were kind of touch-and-go. It’s not only bus drivers, but it's monitors as well because we have to have monitors on the preschool buses. The monitors are really stepping up and helping, so that when one goes down, another one will change a bus. But that makes it tough on the kids because they're used to a certain person, and then a new person steps on there. And it’s tough on the monitors as well.”
When it comes to student and teacher illness, MISD Superintendent Coy Samons said the district has been lucky in that regard as well.
“We have been fairly fortunate to this point (in regard to) the flu,” Samons said. “In the last week, we’ve been running in the 93-94% (range for) student attendance district-wide. We strive for 95-plus every day, but right now with the amount of sickness that seems to be going around the community, we are fortunate to be running around 93-94% K through 12.
“What I heard (Tuesday) was that it’s basically flu and strep (going around). As far as adults go, we've been fortunate there as well that we've been able to cobble together enough substitutes for classified and certified (staff) to cover the adults, so we'll move forward until Christmas break.”
Ryan Marchetti, director of professional development and public relations for CCSD, said in an email that student attendance has been better this week than last week. He said the district’s attendance rate was 91.5% on Friday, 93% on Monday and 94.5% on Tuesday.
“Our average this year has been around 94% and historically (pre-COVID) is over 95%,” Marchetti added.
The Ledger & Times could not confirm anecdotal reports on social media that a large number of postal carriers in Calloway County had been out sick. When reached for comment, U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman Susan Wright said she could only issue the following statement: “To deliver the best holiday for our customers, the Postal Service has extended delivery operations. Carriers will be delivering as early as 6:00 a.m. and as late as 8:00 p.m. in many communities throughout the Kentucky-West Virginia District. To help keep our letter carriers safe, we ask customers to keep the porch light on, especially if they are expecting a package delivery.
“As the holiday season gains momentum, the Postal Service wants to ensure packages are delivered timely. We have prepared all year to deliver certainty and continuity this holiday, and that means starting early in the morning.”
For assistance, customers can go to usps.com and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of the homepage, or go to https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/. “Every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service,” the statement said.
The Ledger & Times reached out to Murray Medical Associates for comment, but was not able to reach a physician before deadline Tuesday.
