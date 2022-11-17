MURRAY – Learning gaps are not new; they existed long before the pandemic. There will always be students who fall behind their peers academically, and schools work hard to identify those gaps and give students the individualized support they need to overcome them.
Pre-pandemic, schools had a relatively small population of students with identified learning gaps. All of that changed on March 13, 2020, the last day students in the commonwealth physically went to school for the 2020-21 school year.
“In my professional opinion, the pandemic hurt primary reading more than anything,” Calloway County School District (CCSD) Director of Professional Development and Public Relations Ryan Marchetti said. “If you’re a fourth grader right now, you didn’t really get a full year of instruction in first grade or second grade. Then, third grade, last year, was tough for them. Kids that are intermediate right now struggled.”
Both CCSD and Murray Independent School District (MISD) address learning gaps using a three-tier system. Tier one is the general education classroom; tier two is small group instruction, also known as flex groups; and tier three is for students who require more intensive interventions.
“Every single student has flex math and reading, whether a student is ahead, behind or on target,” MISD Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Human Resources Whitney York advised. “We put students into a flex group, by level; it’s really around what skills the students need to focus on.”
For students whose assessment scores rank in the fifth percentile for their class, certified interventionists step in and work on math and reading skills with very small groups of students.
“That person’s entire job is to help look at student progress all along the way,” York said of interventionists. “Every few weeks, we do RTI (Response to Intervention) meetings where we are looking at student data and checking on progress. We’re making small groups of students to work on those individual skills and the gaps that they have. We have been doing that for (three years), and that’s been really helpful.
“Really, when you’re talking about students who have significant learning gaps, and who are tier three or who are toward the bottom percentile of students, you don’t want a group of more than five to six students,” York advised. “That’s what the interventionists help us do.”
For the last three years, all school districts have received significant grant funding from the federal government to assist in overcoming pervasive learning loss resulting from the pandemic. Districts had freedom to use those funds in different ways.
MISD invested the bulk of its funding in personnel, including hiring more interventionists. York advised that there are interventionists at every school. The district also quadrupled the amount of summer school programming, quadrupled the number of teachers and doubled their pay.
“All along the way during the year, we’re doing more intervention, more small groups, addressing that learning loss, the same amount of testing we’ve always done and the same interventions we’ve always done, just some extra hands to help make those groups a little bit smaller along the way. A big part has been summer school as well.”
CCSD, on the other hand, has largely focused federal funds on tier-one instruction, taking a two-pronged approach. One part is updating curriculum district-wide. Marchetti advised that, by the beginning of next school year, the district will have a new curriculum for every grade.
“In terms of instruction that everyone gets, we’re making sure that our curriculum is high quality, that we’re teaching standards and that we’re using research-based curriculum that’s highly-rated by peers,” Marchetti said. “Point number one, we’re teaching the kids exactly what we need to be teaching them.”
The other part is using professional development to expose teachers to research-based teaching strategies. For example, the district made a considerable investment to bring in Kagan Cooperative Learning trainers to facilitate intensive two-day training sessions for all district teachers.
“We’re being intentional about involving all kids and engaging all kids in all of our classrooms,” Marchetti said. “If we’re able to do those two things really well, you close learning gaps. If you expose all of your kids to high-quality curriculum and resources and use research-based strategies to do that, the tide lifts all of the boats. So, that’s our focus right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.