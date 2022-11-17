MURRAY – Learning gaps are not new; they existed long before the pandemic. There will always be students who fall behind their peers academically, and schools work hard to identify those gaps and give students the individualized support they need to overcome them.  

Pre-pandemic, schools had a relatively small population of students with identified learning gaps. All of that changed on March 13, 2020, the last day students in the commonwealth physically went to school for the 2020-21 school year.