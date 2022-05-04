SCOTUS leak on abortion ruling prompts local action

MURRAY – The mood was somber outside Roy Stewart Stadium Tuesday evening as demonstrators gathered to express their concerns over whether the U.S. Supreme Court intends to overturn the five-decades-old Roe v. Wade decision enabling federal protection of abortion rights. The rapidly-organized rally occurred less than 24 hours following the leaked draft of a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that was obtained by Politico.
As noted by Politico, the leaked opinion is a draft and subject to change over the course of the next two months before the final decision is released. Nonetheless, the document, which did not mince words in its assertion that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” sent shockwaves through abortion-advocacy networks.
National Organization of Women President Christian F. Nunes said in a statement that the draft opinion serves as confirmation that “our worst fears are coming to pass. While Justice Alito’s language may change in the final opinion, the outcome is clear – the Supreme Court is ready to strike down Roe v. Wade.”
“Abortion is still safe and legal in Kentucky, but last night’s leaked opinion makes it clear that our deepest fears are coming true: abortion access is at a crisis point,” said a statement from Rebecca Gibron, CEO for Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky. “The threat to abortion access across the country is not hypothetical – our right to abortion is being crushed right now. … What’s coming is dangerous and will open the floodgates for states across the country to ban abortion, devastating communities nationwide.”
Kentucky is one of many “trigger states” meaning abortion will become illegal immediately statewide without the federal protection. “Overturning Roe means 26 states could swiftly move to ban abortion – including 13 states with laws that could immediately go into effect,” Nicole Erwin, communications manager for PPGNHAIK, said. “That means in half the country, people would no longer have power over their own bodies and their own lives – including close to a million women and people of reproductive age across the commonwealth.”
Understanding the height of the stakes, two local women, Jenni Hitt and Shannon Davis-Roberts, organized Tuesday night’s March for Human Rights. Dozens lined the sidewalk on 12th Street for the impromptu demonstration, and some even drove from Paducah to express their support for reproductive rights.
“It’s very important for Murray and the progressive element that is here to come together and make our opinions, our voices, known because that allows other people to also come out and speak their mind, which they might not have been so inclined to do on their own,” Roberts said of her motivations behind organizing the demonstration. “It sparks conversation; maybe we can share our experiences, maybe there is something to say that the other side hasn’t thought of or hasn’t experienced and, through that empathy, they can understand that abortion may not be their choice, but it is something that does need to be safe and legal.”
“It really cut me to the heart when I read the leaked opinion,” Hitt said. “A lot of the reason that it was upheld in the first place, in my understanding, was because we have a right to privacy. I don’t believe that the government has any business knowing what goes on behind closed doors in a doctor’s appointment. … For me, it’s not a pro-choice or pro-life issue, these are my human rights that are being infringed upon.”
These issues impact Hitt not only on a personal level, but professionally as well in her work as a women’s/pregnancy life coach.
“My passion is working with clients who have either just become pregnant or have become new mothers and empowering them to have the confidence to tell the doctors exactly what they want and to make sure they get informed consent,” Hitt said. “A lot of my business is based on believing in bodily autonomy.”
If Roe is overturned, Hitt fears it could be a “slippery slope” to further losses to privacy rights.
“The next thing that I can see being attacked is availability of contraception,” she said. “That’s definitely a concern.”
Roberts said she understands why some people oppose abortion; her concern is that some who hold those beliefs may not understand why it is important for women to have access to safe, legal abortions or that there are a number of reasons why an abortion may be medically necessary.
“Someone like me, for example, who has had a tubal ligation – if we get pregnant, it could be life-threatening; and we would have to go a state or two over,” she said.
When asked why she was attending, Anne Beyer responded, “It’s such an emotional, complicated question. I see such an intense decline in respect for women, rights for women and having control over our reproductive rights.”
April Haneline participated in the demonstration. She expressed concern that, in an environment where reproductive rights are not recognized, there is opportunity to exploit the socioeconomic impacts of pregnancy.
“I wish this push was about protecting children, but it’s really about keeping poor people poor,” she said.
Hitt gave a short speech before the group made their way to 12th Street with their protest signs.
“Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, 49 years ago,” she said. “Justice Alito, in 93 pages, describes why there is no precedent to protect abortion rights at a federal level when, in fact, he ignores the last half century of precedent – the most relevant – and harkens to a time before that, stating that abortion isn’t ‘deeply rooted in our nation’s history and tradition.’
“By his logic, with a heartbeat at six weeks – not a heartbeat, but an electrical impulse – then, at six weeks, we should be able to confer all advantages and rights (tax deductions and the like); children conceived in the US would be entitled to citizenship. By his standards, should we also ignore 50 years of desegregation? Of course not! Times change and rules must change. We have waited 50 years for the equal rights amendment to be ratified, and I will no longer live according to the inequality that IS ‘deeply rooted in our history.’ Women are human, and we will not be silenced.”
