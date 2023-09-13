Search for new parks director underway

MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation is searching for a new director after current director Ryan Yates announced his last day on the job will be next Friday.
Late last week, the Greater Muhlenberg Parks and Recreation System announced it had hired Yates as its new executive director. Yates is originally from Central City, so the job will be a homecoming for him. Prior to starting with Murray’s parks system in 2017, Yates worked for Owensboro Parks and Recreation.
“I don't have much for new business,” Yates said Tuesday at the top of the committee meeting. “Obviously, you probably just got a letter I sent in Friday. I put in my two weeks (notice and) resignation. My last day will be the 22nd. It's been a fun ride. I really appreciate this opportunity. I just thank you.”
“We appreciate you and the work you’ve done since you’ve been here,” said Committee Chair Johnny Bohannon.
“But it’s always good to be back home, I know,” committee member Linda Cherry added. “I know it means a lot to you and your family. I appreciate everything you’ve done.”
At the end of the meeting, the committee voted to enter into executive session for discussions that might lead to the appointment, discipline or dismissal of an individual employee, as allowed under KRS 61.810 (f). No action was taken, but afterward, Bohannon briefly summarized to the Ledger & Times how the committee will proceed in looking for a new director.
“We’ll be advertising for 30 days; (that will be running) very soon,” Bohannon said. “We’ll review the applicants and then probably call them in. I don’t know how many we’ll call in or how many we’ll get, but after we get the applications, we’ll review those applications and select those we want to talk to.”
Beyond the statutory requirement to post the position for 30 days, Bohannon said the committee does not currently have a timeline in mind.
In other news, Yates provided an update on the Murray-Calloway County Soccer Association (MCCSA), which recently asked Parks & Recreation to take over responsibility for running the organization’s recreational soccer program. He said the MCCSA plans to wait a bit longer before beginning the transition over to the park system, and it was his understanding that the group plans to continue running the recreational program in the spring and might turn it over next fall.
After a suggestion from committee member Monty McCuiston, the committee also voted to change its monthly meeting from the second Tuesday of the month to the third Tuesday. McCuiston said he thought that would give the city more time to get the monthly financial statement in order. In a voice vote, the majority of the committee approved the meeting change. Meetings will still be held in City Hall at noon.
Committee member Jeremy Bell asked why the rest of the committee thought it was necessary to meet every month, noting that other city committees only meet as needed.
“I don't see why (the meeting should be monthly), if we’ve got the right people in place and the people are doing their job,” Bell said. “If they need something, they can come to us. Every committee doesn't meet every month. I wouldn't be opposed to meeting every quarter, to be honest with you. The people are supposed to be doing their job, and we don't micromanage any other department – not this much, at least.”
Committee member Rose Ross said she wouldn’t be opposed to leaving it to Bohannon’s discretion whether or not they should meet. McCuiston agreed, saying he would rather schedule a meeting every month and cancel if there isn’t anything to discuss. Bohannon and Ross both said they thought the parks required a bit more attention than some other city committees might.
