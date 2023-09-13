Search for new parks director underway
Yates

MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation is searching for a new director after current director Ryan Yates announced his last day on the job will be next Friday.

Late last week, the Greater Muhlenberg Parks and Recreation System announced it had hired Yates as its new executive director. Yates is originally from Central City, so the job will be a homecoming for him. Prior to starting with Murray’s parks system in 2017, Yates worked for Owensboro Parks and Recreation.