DEXTER – A Dexter man faces drug and weapon charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his home earlier this week.
According to CCSO, deputies executed a search warrant Monday at the Dexter residence of 55-year-old Michael Thompson. Deputies located a firearm and methamphetamine on the property, and Thompson was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail, CCSO said.
Thompson was charged with possession of controlled substance in the first degree, second offense; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
