ALMO – An Almo man was charged Tuesday with drug possession, failure to appear in court and a parole violation after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.
According to a CCSO release, deputies executed multiple arrest warrants on Johnny Scott, 51, of
Almo, when they found him to me in possession of methamphetamine. He was lodged at the Calloway County Jail after being charged with three counts of failure to appear in court, one count of parole violation, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.