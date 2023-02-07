MURRAY – A documentary series currently airing weekly on ESPN’s SEC Network features historical insights on University of Kentucky basketball from the late Murray State University professor Dr. James Duane Bolin.
Bolin retired from teaching in the Murray State Department of History after the spring 2018 semester, and sports history was among the classes he taught. A few months after his retirement, he finished a book on legendary UK coach Adolph Rupp called “Adolph Rupp and the Rise of Kentucky Basketball.” It was published by the University Press of Kentucky in the spring of 2019.
Bolin died Aug. 27, 2022, at the age of 66, but about three months prior to that, he sat down in his living room with filmmaker Fritz Mitchell to be interviewed for the seven-part documentary series, “Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball.” According to a news release from ESPN, it is part of the “SEC Storied” series and was produced in conjunction with the 75th anniversary of the first NCAA Championship won by an SEC institution. It will continue airing new episodes at 8 p.m. Central time each Monday through March 13, with replays throughout the week on the channel. The premiere installment, “Naismith to Rupp, 1930-1959,” debuted on Jan. 30, and the second, “Pioneers, 1960-1970,” aired last night, Feb. 6.
Mitchell is an Emmy and Peabody award-winning filmmaker who previously directed the eight-part, 12.5-hour documentary series “Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football” in 2019. The ESPN release said the new series “will span the history of SEC basketball, from Vanderbilt participating in the first men’s college game (1893) and Adolph Rupp leading Kentucky to the SEC’s first national title (1948), to basketball through the lens of the civil rights movement, and the emergence of powerhouse women’s programs such as the Tennessee Lady Vols, led by legendary head coach Pat Summitt, and the reigning SEC and NCAA champion South Carolina Gamecocks under Dawn Staley.”
In a telephone interview Monday, Mitchell said ESPN and the SEC Network had commissioned the new series after the football series was so well-received.
“We had done a series called ‘Saturdays in the South’ for the SEC Network and ESPN; it was part of ESPN’s ‘150 Years of College Football’ anniversary content drive,” Mitchell said. “There were about three or four series, and I was assigned one of them, which was the history of Southeastern Conference football. They liked it, and the SEC came back to ESPN and said, ‘Let's try and do one for basketball,’ so I got the assignment.”
With Rupp being such a monumental figure in Kentucky, SEC and college basketball history in general, it’s no surprise that much has been written about him. However, Mitchell said not much had been written about his early years before Bolin’s book. In a 2019 interview, Bolin told the Ledger & Times the book dated back to his graduate school days when he studied under Dr. Humbert S. Nelli. Nelli had already written a book on UK basketball called “The Winning Tradition,” but he had wanted to delve deeper into the life of Rupp himself. Bolin said Nelli had interviewed at least one player from each one of Rupp's teams from 1930 to 1972, along with UK presidents, politicians, assistant coaches and more. With Nelli retiring, Bolin was one of his last Ph.D. students, and he asked Bolin if he would be interested in taking his research materials and writing Rupp's biography. It took him many years to do his own research and interviews, but Bolin finally finished the book a few months after retiring from Murray State.
Mitchell said that when he read Bolin’s book, he was impressed by how thorough his research and knowledge was, so including him in the series provided a great deal of crucial information.
“He was invaluable because he had done all the research,” Mitchell said. “He told me when I walked into his house that day that (Nelli) had done 10 or 15 years of research on Rupp and had kind of handed it off to him. Then he proceeded to do however many other years’ worth of work to put together this book. If you look at the index of the book and you see all the sources, it's incredible the research that he did, so no one knew the Rupp subject matter like Bolin did.”
Mitchell said he also appreciated that Bolin had prepared for his on-camera interview by taking the time to refamiliarize himself with the material.
“As you know if you write all the time, when you're working on a subject, you go out there and you immerse yourself in the material, and then you go on to something else and you kind of forget the material,” Mitchell said. “He was kind enough to go back through his book and sort of reread it so that when we came in to do the interview, he was polished and ready to go.
“Nobody really knows those early years of Rupp from 1930 through (the mid-1950s) the way (Bolin) did – what was going on, the importance of basketball in Kentucky and how it emerged from Rupp and through the president of the university, who Rupp would take up to Madison Square Garden. They saw the importance of winning in this great palace in New York, and they’d take a train up there, and Rupp, with his big ego, would preen and cavort about and talk to the press. They won the 1946 NIT, which sort of set the stage for ’48-’49 when they win the NCAA. Dr. Bolin understood the power struggle that was going on later on between Rupp and John Oswald (UK president from 1963-1968) who comes in to take over in the early ‘60s, and demands that Rupp integrate the program.”
Mitchell said he was particularly impressed with the research Bolin had done about the gambling scandal that caused the NCAA to cancel UK’s 1953 season after several players were arrested in October 1951 for accepting $500 bribes to shave points in a 1949 NIT game against Loyola of Chicago.
“Rupp was blindsided by it; he didn't think his kids were involved, and Dr. Bolin knew all those intimate details,” Mitchell said. “He had read all the stories and all the newspapers around the country from the day that described it. He completely immersed himself in that study of Rupp, so eventually, a picture begins to emerge of a man who is very complex and complicated.”
The first episode is dedicated to Bolin’s memory, and Mitchell said he was shocked when heard about Bolin’s death in August.
“I was really saddened because he seemed like such a jolly guy – really smart and fun and a good storyteller,” Mitchell said. “I kind of remember sensing that he was nervous the day he did the interview because he doesn't do a lot of these, although he stood up in front of a classroom all the time. That enabled him to be a great interview subject because when you're up in front of a classroom talking off the top of your head all day long, it enables you to do that sort of thing. He was a fantastic interview, and I was shocked when I read the news because he seemed like such a young man still.”
Mitchell noted that Bolin was the second of his interview subjects who was not able to view the final result. He said the series also features Mike Pratt, who played at UK under Rupp from 1967-70 and coached UNC Charlotte in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. He died June 16, 2022.
Bolin’s widow, Evelyn Bolin, said she and their children, Wesley and Cammie Jo Bolin, were very pleased at how the interviews were incorporated into the documentary.
“It was good to see him and to hear his voice again,” Evelyn said. “(Writing the book) was a long process; he worked on that book ever since I’ve known him. We got married in 1982, and he had gotten (a lot of his) information from Dr. Nelli, so just to show people that he got it all done (was very gratifying).”
“One of my dad's comments at the time (he was interviewed) was that it was just so clear that Fritz had read his work and was deeply familiar with it,” Wesley said. “You're always delighted when you speak to somebody that has taken the time to do the research and knows your work well, and I think that's one of the reasons that he felt so great about the conversation they had – because he loved it. He'd been out of the classroom for a few years, but he told us that he felt like he was really at his best for the conversation, and he was really impressed with the (filmmaking) process.
“After he passed away, we were just delighted that we had the documentary to look forward to, but it was incredibly bittersweet thinking about that, and then not knowing how much he'd be featured in it. But then he ends up being the first person interviewed in the documentary and his work is used throughout. Getting to hear his voice again and seeing him again for the first time in five months was incredible. He spent years and years working on the Rupp material, and to see it used in such a great format with such a great director is just such a blessing.”
“It’s not often that a scholar has access to a national audience to share their research,” Cammie Jo said. “It meant so much to my dad to be able to share his decades of research on Coach Rupp so broadly and to speak with a documentarian who read his book. Watching the first episode of the docuseries was the first time I had heard his voice since his death in August. It meant so much to me to hear and see him fully in his element, excitedly discussing his research and Kentucky basketball, both topics that he truly loved.”
