MURRAY – A documentary series currently airing weekly on ESPN’s SEC Network features historical insights on University of Kentucky basketball from the late Murray State University professor Dr. James Duane Bolin.

Bolin retired from teaching in the Murray State Department of History after the spring 2018 semester, and sports history was among the classes he taught. A few months after his retirement, he finished a book on legendary UK coach Adolph Rupp called “Adolph Rupp and the Rise of Kentucky Basketball.” It was published by the University Press of Kentucky in the spring of 2019.