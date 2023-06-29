Second chance: Program gives those leaving jail job training and placement

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is excited about the possibilities of Second Chance Academy.

 Kentucky Today photo

LEXINGTON – (KT) Many people who are leaving jail in Lexington will get an opportunity to have a second chance at finding a job, thanks to the new Second Chance Academy, which will offer job training and job placement, Mayor Linda Gorton announced on Tuesday.

“We’re working on employability skills, resume writing, mock interviews and an interest inventory before inmates leave jail to give them a better chance at employment,” Gorton said. “We want to put them on the path to success and get them off the path that often results in people returning to jail.”

