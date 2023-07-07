Second recall of frozen food shipped in Kentucky

FRANKFORT – (KT) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced its second recall of frozen food shipped to Kentucky in the past two weeks, due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Townsend Farms Inc. of Fairview, Oregon out of an abundance of caution is voluntarily recalling specific frozen fruit products linked to mango chunks supplied by SunOpta (Sunrise Growers). 

