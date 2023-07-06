US-NEWS-WHITEHOUSE-COCAINE-GET

WASHINGTON – (TNS) The U.S. Service Secret confirmed that a powdery substance found inside the White House over the weekend is cocaine, according to a spokesperson.

The law enforcement agency, which protects the president and other high-level U.S. officials, conducted its own analysis after an initial field test by the D.C. fire department indicated the substance was cocaine. The Secret Service is conducting an ongoing investigation into how the cocaine entered the complex.