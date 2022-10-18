WASHINGTON — (TNS) The Secret Service paid more than $1.4 million to former President Donald Trump’s company, renting rooms for as much as $1,185 a night, almost six times the normal maximum hotel rate the federal government pays for traveling employees, according to documents released Monday by a House committee.

House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, called the hotel rates paid by the federal government for Secret Service protection at Trump properties “exorbitant.” She said they raise “significant concerns about the former president’s self-dealing” and may have been “a taxpayer-funded windfall” for Trump properties.